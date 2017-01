rollin thunder wrote: I rate Golding very highly, work in progress, but let's see were he is in a year or twos time. Next year could be a blinder for him, got the one shirt see what he can do, and everyone should not get on his back if he inevitably makes some errors.

The problem for the lad is he would have had a great chance developing in our team of three years ago. But putting him in with the shower of poop we have now could ultimately ruin his career. If he comes through with this side with flying colours, then he really is a better player than getting credit for.