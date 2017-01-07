Mark Laurie wrote: I've no idea whether this rumour is true but if it is, I'd expect Leeds to announce the signing A day or two either side of segeyaro signing for NRL club.



Alternatively, GH could just be playing Mick Jagger.

If it is happening I'd guess GH wants to leave it several days before announcing it so that he doesn't look like "a vulture" as some has described the clubs who have already signed former Bradford players within the first 48 hours of the liquidation.