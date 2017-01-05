WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:12 pm
If you do sign him (and i know Hetheringtons denied it but didnt he also deny signing Ferres) then have a cheeky punt on him being top try scorer. Best support player I've ever seen since Mcguire in his pomp.

Way way above Championship standard. We just got lucky with Parramattas SC problems and him knowing Rohan well that he ended up at Bradford.

If you do get him he will be a fans favourite. Outstanding full back. Twice the player Golding is IMHO

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:30 am
At this point I don't know if it's any more than a rumour, but I could see the sense in us adding another outside back, especially a specialist fullback. Even if we have absolute faith in him, he was a back up last year who played a lot of games. He's now not a backup, but all of the young lads who've been given squad numbers are forwards, so essentially we've lost a back up fullback/outside back. If Golding was to be injured we'd be left having to reshuffle (probably the halves) or end up with a specialist winger like Hall or Handley back there. Not exactly ideal and as such a signing would make sense.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:09 am
I think it would be a good move too. Not really an inspiring signing on the face of it but the Bulls fans seem to speak highly of him so i'm sure he will bring something to the squad. And, as much as i want to see Golding play and improve, i don't think he is yet up to the rigours of a full 30 game plus season at FB. I would be more than happy to see him get half that game time at his age. This makes sense.
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
Frosties. wrote:
We have signed Keiran Moss from Bradford.


Is this just message board rumour or something more concrete Frosties?

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:26 pm
It would mean Sutty back in the half's with McGuire if we sign this FB.
I don't have much faith in Golding being our first choice FB but also don't know this guy's credentials . At least it would give us options
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:16 pm
13 tries in 16 games for bulls last year. Even if he only scores 10 for us, how many did all our "fullbacks" score last year acumitively last year?

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:44 am
Piratezeek wrote:
13 tries in 16 games for bulls last year. Even if he only scores 10 for us, how many did all our "fullbacks" score last year acumitively last year?

How many did we create for the FB Wingers Centres or anyone?
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:28 am
Moss looks to be another quick player who likes to support,similar for Parcell.
If we were able to get back to our free flowing ,quick ptb and off loading for fun style those two players would do very well.
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:45 pm
O'Brien has gone to the Giants.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38542202
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:58 pm
giants were poor last year and signing, I think, 4, bulls players isn't going to improve matters
