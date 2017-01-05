At this point I don't know if it's any more than a rumour, but I could see the sense in us adding another outside back, especially a specialist fullback. Even if we have absolute faith in him, he was a back up last year who played a lot of games. He's now not a backup, but all of the young lads who've been given squad numbers are forwards, so essentially we've lost a back up fullback/outside back. If Golding was to be injured we'd be left having to reshuffle (probably the halves) or end up with a specialist winger like Hall or Handley back there. Not exactly ideal and as such a signing would make sense.