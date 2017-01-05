If you do sign him (and i know Hetheringtons denied it but didnt he also deny signing Ferres) then have a cheeky punt on him being top try scorer. Best support player I've ever seen since Mcguire in his pomp.
Way way above Championship standard. We just got lucky with Parramattas SC problems and him knowing Rohan well that he ended up at Bradford.
If you do get him he will be a fans favourite. Outstanding full back. Twice the player Golding is IMHO
Way way above Championship standard. We just got lucky with Parramattas SC problems and him knowing Rohan well that he ended up at Bradford.
If you do get him he will be a fans favourite. Outstanding full back. Twice the player Golding is IMHO