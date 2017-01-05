WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:10 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2901
Another Aussie? Just what we need.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:32 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14595
loiner81 wrote:
Another Aussie? Just what we need.


Beggars can not be choosers unfortunately, for such a key position, and you plan poorly. We could always make the disaster worse and put Sutcliffe there, no thanks.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:46 pm
ATS1

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 83
Gotcha wrote:
really? he was actually the best one of the lot they had. Fullback isn't he?


Yes you've got a top player in Moss

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:46 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25635
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yes our best player. Only played the latter part of the season.

Good signing. Heaps of pace, safe under the bomb, great positional play.

Downside is he's a bit of a titch. Not likely to break many tackles but quick enough to evade a few.

Better at FB than Golding.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:48 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2901
Gotcha wrote:
Beggars can not be choosers unfortunately, for such a key position, and you plan poorly. We could always make the disaster worse and put Sutcliffe there, no thanks.


3 digs at the club in one short post, well done!
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:50 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9176
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Not seen him but it obviously provides another option at FB if Golding struggles/is injured without Sutcliffe having to switch between playing HB and FB and allow him to concentrate on one position.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:14 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1488
He's an excellent support player, follows the ball in attack.

Get him on Cuthbertson's shoulder for offloads and he'll be the league's top try scorer.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:21 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14595
Bullseye wrote:
Yes our best player. Only played the latter part of the season.

Good signing. Heaps of pace, safe under the bomb, great positional play.

Downside is he's a bit of a titch. Not likely to break many tackles but quick enough to evade a few.

Better at FB than Golding.



Webb was a bit of a "titch". Matty Bowen was a titch. And to be honest best fullback in world for me in Tadesco is not big. Size isn't everything :wink:
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:24 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3052
Location: location, location
Gotcha wrote:
Size isn't everything :wink:

You need to stop listening to your wife Gotcha :wink:
