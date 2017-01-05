|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2901
|
Another Aussie? Just what we need.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14595
|
loiner81 wrote:
Another Aussie? Just what we need.
Beggars can not be choosers unfortunately, for such a key position, and you plan poorly. We could always make the disaster worse and put Sutcliffe there, no thanks.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 83
|
Gotcha wrote:
really? he was actually the best one of the lot they had. Fullback isn't he?
Yes you've got a top player in Moss
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25635
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Yes our best player. Only played the latter part of the season.
Good signing. Heaps of pace, safe under the bomb, great positional play.
Downside is he's a bit of a titch. Not likely to break many tackles but quick enough to evade a few.
Better at FB than Golding.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2901
|
Gotcha wrote:
Beggars can not be choosers unfortunately, for such a key position, and you plan poorly. We could always make the disaster worse and put Sutcliffe there, no thanks.
3 digs at the club in one short post, well done!
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:50 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9176
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Not seen him but it obviously provides another option at FB if Golding struggles/is injured without Sutcliffe having to switch between playing HB and FB and allow him to concentrate on one position.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1488
|
He's an excellent support player, follows the ball in attack.
Get him on Cuthbertson's shoulder for offloads and he'll be the league's top try scorer.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14595
|
Bullseye wrote:
Yes our best player. Only played the latter part of the season.
Good signing. Heaps of pace, safe under the bomb, great positional play.
Downside is he's a bit of a titch. Not likely to break many tackles but quick enough to evade a few.
Better at FB than Golding.
Webb was a bit of a "titch". Matty Bowen was a titch. And to be honest best fullback in world for me in Tadesco is not big. Size isn't everything
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3052
Location: location, location
|
Gotcha wrote:
Size isn't everything
You need to stop listening to your wife Gotcha
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, chapylad, DrPepper, finglas, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, HAILESY, hindle xiii, Jrrhino, King Whino, loiner81, Old Feller, ploinerrhino, Rammer, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, Seth, tenerifeRhino, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 302 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|