Ronnies Dad wrote:
A visit to the festive challenge left me feeling empty. I thought Wakefield were good, but we desperately need some new players and a coach. In my opinion we need two quality half backs who can read and run a game, and want to get hands on the ball. I thought Lilley tried hard and will develop, but I do not think he is ready yet. I was pleased with the first half contribution of Aston and particularly how many times he touched the ball, but I do not think he is quite ready yet either. I would have liked to see Aston and Lilley have a go at 6 and 7 in the match, but I do not think this is in Mac's plans.
We desperately need someone in their mid 20's at half back to run a game, I also think we are need of some nastiness up front, someone to take a lead and get the forwards going, someone like Barry Mac, Mozza or Peacock.
Finally I think we need to have a game plan, something different to what we have been doing for 18 months. All the endeavour
in the world will not bring back the glory days without a rethink and a substantial investment.
Hope your not expecting too much from Aston, he was out of his depth in championship as there are probably 10 half backs boots he can't lace there so god knows how this move materialised.....oh hang on jobs for the boys (boy)...
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:24 pm
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
What you think I think but unfortunately the club don't. Seems that we should be content with around a 6th place finish.
6th would be good! It may however be optimistic
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:39 pm
oldmanrhino wrote:
6th would be good! It may however be optimistic
You'll finish below Leyth.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:30 am
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:40 am
Just incase anyone was panicking! I can confirm Galloway is on his way back to Leeds as we speak! Just boarded the same flight back to the UK as mi old man. You will all sleep a little better tonight!
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:17 am
sgtwilko wrote:
Just incase anyone was panicking! I can confirm Galloway is on his way back to Leeds as we speak! Just boarded the same flight back to the UK as mi old man. You will all sleep a little better tonight!
He's still out injured until Easter regardless though.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:28 pm
I like to get out on Boxing Day and supporting my team is fine. Can't remember last one we missed so always go as many have said not expecting a spectacle and win or lose is not important. As with the Lazenby Cup just a way of looking at what we coming through. What I do expect is effort and game management from someone, it seems we will be going in rudderless again and expecting DMg to turn things round. I have seen better co-ordinated school teams than we showed and no one gave their team prospects a boost. As for Brian macs outburst take it with a pinch of salt he will be worried because we do not really have anything different to show.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:30 pm
Gotcha wrote:
He's still out injured until Easter regardless though.
Indeed, he did say to mi dad that the rehab is going well.
