Ronnies Dad wrote:
A visit to the festive challenge left me feeling empty. I thought Wakefield were good, but we desperately need some new players and a coach. In my opinion we need two quality half backs who can read and run a game, and want to get hands on the ball. I thought Lilley tried hard and will develop, but I do not think he is ready yet. I was pleased with the first half contribution of Aston and particularly how many times he touched the ball, but I do not think he is quite ready yet either. I would have liked to see Aston and Lilley have a go at 6 and 7 in the match, but I do not think this is in Mac's plans.
We desperately need someone in their mid 20's at half back to run a game, I also think we are need of some nastiness up front, someone to take a lead and get the forwards going, someone like Barry Mac, Mozza or Peacock.
Finally I think we need to have a game plan, something different to what we have been doing for 18 months. All the endeavour in the world will not bring back the glory days without a rethink and a substantial investment.
Hope your not expecting too much from Aston, he was out of his depth in championship as there are probably 10 half backs boots he can't lace there so god knows how this move materialised.....oh hang on jobs for the boys (boy)...