Ronnies Dad wrote:

A visit to the festive challenge left me feeling empty. I thought Wakefield were good, but we desperately need some new players and a coach. In my opinion we need two quality half backs who can read and run a game, and want to get hands on the ball. I thought Lilley tried hard and will develop, but I do not think he is ready yet. I was pleased with the first half contribution of Aston and particularly how many times he touched the ball, but I do not think he is quite ready yet either. I would have liked to see Aston and Lilley have a go at 6 and 7 in the match, but I do not think this is in Mac's plans.We desperately need someone in their mid 20's at half back to run a game, I also think we are need of some nastiness up front, someone to take a lead and get the forwards going, someone like Barry Mac, Mozza or Peacock.Finally I think we need to have a game plan, something different to what we have been doing for 18 months. All the endeavourin the world will not bring back the glory days without a rethink and a substantial investment.