WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

 
Post a reply

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:51 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4702
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.


Yeah my thoughts too. We have probably paid well over market rate considering he has signed a 3 year deal, but for that fact alone it is risky see Achurch. If he turns up to be gash or injury prone we are lumbered.. at least with Falloon we were not tied in for years.

Anyway, we needed a Hooker badly and i'm actually surprised we have found someone who COULD turn out to be a top player in SL so late in the day, i was expecting stick with Burrow or a sugar coated turd wheeled out from the championship at best.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:02 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9132
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Looking at the situation at Manly I'd say it's very possible letting him go says a lot more about the running of that club ATM than it does the player. They've also recruited a young HB today and talk of getting a 2nd rower from Wests so they might've needed to sell to buy.

I think some on here would find fault even if we signed Cameron Smith (the Aussie one).
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:28 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14879
Location: On the road
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Why does everything have to be so black and white on this forum?

If he wasn't good enough for the NRL he wouldn't have played so much for Manly last season. He's clearly good enough to be a squad player who can be relied upon on a regular basis. The NRL is not a homogenous pool of players, and like any competition there's a spectrum of talent. No-one thinks we've signed a world-beater, but instead a player who might have some attributes that suit Leeds and the game in SL, that is a step up from some of the bargain basement suggestions doing the rounds previously.

Reading between the lines it looks pretty obvious he wants a chance to develop his game in a way that doesn't suit Manly's style of play, or even the NRL in general. I'd also argue that he could well have stayed in the NRL if the circumstances had been different re: Segeyaro, who is clearly regarded as a player of much higher ability having had the chance to prove himself in the NRL (although even he wasn't wanted half-way through last season after being dumped by Penrith).

FWIW I think Parcell will probably be a useful addition to the team (perhaps in the vein of a Robbie Mears), but I just doubt that he already possesses all the attributes we need, especially concerning game-management. As has been pointed out, the deficiency in the halves is still the big question mark over the team.


Your point is a valid one and it would be Ok to take a player of this standard in a less critical position i.e. prop, winger etc

The fact he is 25 and has such limited experience has to be a concern - Ashton Golding has 19 appearances and we would consider him a big risk so the same should apply for Parcell surely?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:33 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14879
Location: On the road
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.


Because if he was good enough he would not be playing in SL - Aussie clubs don't let really good players in their prime leave - I can't think of one top NRL player currently plodding around in SL?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:45 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19509
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
some players are more suited to SL though. was kylie good enough for NRL? he was a stalwart for us. lets watch him for a while first eh?

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:49 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14879
Location: On the road
tad rhino wrote:
some players are more suited to SL though. was kylie good enough for NRL? he was a stalwart for us. lets watch him for a while first eh?


Agreed
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:04 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4702
Location: Hill Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
Because if he was good enough he would not be playing in SL - Aussie clubs don't let really good players in their prime leave - I can't think of one top NRL player currently plodding around in SL?


But we all know that the really top NRL players in their prime aren't coming to SL in a million years. They rarely do or ever did, unless there are good reason for it. Yes they came in their droves in the 80s and 90s when they played during the off season but that's long gone.We still get good NRL players at times like Greg Bird for example but they are slightly past prime, thats the way it is but far too many average joes that's the problem these days, fewer players are taking the Bird route, in days gone by we would have seen the likes of Thurston, Smith, Inglis etc.. coming for a year or too in their 30s like Langer, Buderus, Barrett etc.. did in the past but they don't have any real incentive these days.

I agree with the point people have made that some NRL players are more suited to the style of SL and thrive, lets hope Parcell falls into that category.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:32 am
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 12
I have watched a couple of games on premier from last year parcell can give a sweet pass is very mobile more in the type of a Sean Lunt player let's hope he can develop a good kicking game go for the duration and become a Betsy.
Let's all be honest though I for one would have loved sageyaro back sadly not to be.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Broad Ings Warrior, Bullseye, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Emley Cat, Fallon, FevGrinder, Giantscorpio, Him, imwakefieldtillidie, Jamie101, Jim Bergerac, Joe Banjo, Jrrhino, Kenny236, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nothus, OldFart2, Paddyfc, recall, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, The Avenger, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, TrinityIHC, Trojan Horse, vastman, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 575 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,3491,82175,6104,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  