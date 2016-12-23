|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4700
Location: Hill Valley
|
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.
Yeah my thoughts too. We have probably paid well over market rate considering he has signed a 3 year deal, but for that fact alone it is risky see Achurch. If he turns up to be gash or injury prone we are lumbered.. at least with Falloon we were not tied in for years.
Anyway, we needed a Hooker badly and i'm actually surprised we have found someone who COULD turn out to be a top player in SL so late in the day, i was expecting stick with Burrow or a sugar coated turd wheeled out from the championship at best.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9131
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Looking at the situation at Manly I'd say it's very possible letting him go says a lot more about the running of that club ATM than it does the player. They've also recruited a young HB today and talk of getting a 2nd rower from Wests so they might've needed to sell to buy.
I think some on here would find fault even if we signed Cameron Smith (the Aussie one).
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14876
Location: On the road
|
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Why does everything have to be so black and white on this forum?
If he wasn't good enough for the NRL he wouldn't have played so much for Manly last season. He's clearly good enough to be a squad player who can be relied upon on a regular basis. The NRL is not a homogenous pool of players, and like any competition there's a spectrum of talent. No-one thinks we've signed a world-beater, but instead a player who might have some attributes that suit Leeds and the game in SL, that is a step up from some of the bargain basement suggestions doing the rounds previously.
Reading between the lines it looks pretty obvious he wants a chance to develop his game in a way that doesn't suit Manly's style of play, or even the NRL in general. I'd also argue that he could well have stayed in the NRL if the circumstances had been different re: Segeyaro, who is clearly regarded as a player of much higher ability having had the chance to prove himself in the NRL (although even he wasn't wanted half-way through last season after being dumped by Penrith).
FWIW I think Parcell will probably be a useful addition to the team (perhaps in the vein of a Robbie Mears), but I just doubt that he already possesses all the attributes we need, especially concerning game-management. As has been pointed out, the deficiency in the halves is still the big question mark over the team.
Your point is a valid one and it would be Ok to take a player of this standard in a less critical position i.e. prop, winger etc
The fact he is 25 and has such limited experience has to be a concern - Ashton Golding has 19 appearances and we would consider him a big risk so the same should apply for Parcell surely?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14876
Location: On the road
|
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.
Because if he was good enough he would not be playing in SL - Aussie clubs don't let really good players in their prime leave - I can't think of one top NRL player currently plodding around in SL?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19507
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
some players are more suited to SL though. was kylie good enough for NRL? he was a stalwart for us. lets watch him for a while first eh?
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14876
Location: On the road
|
tad rhino wrote:
some players are more suited to SL though. was kylie good enough for NRL? he was a stalwart for us. lets watch him for a while first eh?
Agreed
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4700
Location: Hill Valley
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Because if he was good enough he would not be playing in SL - Aussie clubs don't let really good players in their prime leave - I can't think of one top NRL player currently plodding around in SL?
But we all know that the really top NRL players in their prime aren't coming to SL in a million years. They rarely do or ever did, unless there are good reason for it. Yes they came in their droves in the 80s and 90s when they played during the off season but that's long gone.We still get good NRL players at times like Greg Bird for example but they are slightly past prime, thats the way it is but far too many average joes that's the problem these days, fewer players are taking the Bird route, in days gone by we would have seen the likes of Thurston, Smith, Inglis etc.. coming for a year or too in their 30s like Langer, Buderus, Barrett etc.. did in the past but they don't have any real incentive these days.
I agree with the point people have made that some NRL players are more suited to the style of SL and thrive, lets hope Parcell falls into that category.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Gotcha, Jrrhino, Maverick Rhino, OldFart2, Paul Youane, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 214 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|