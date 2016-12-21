WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

 
Post a reply

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 9:17 am
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 574
leedsnsouths wrote:
How? They only play in one competition together, we have won 3 WCC and they have only won 1.


A tongue in cheek comment ;)
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:00 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2868
William Eve wrote:
And Brisbane the year before.

I already know the answer.


Would you like to share with everyone else or are you just praying he'll fail in ANY way so you can quote this stupidly vague post and say I told you so?
You know, like you usually do.

I'd say the 500+ comments, in less than 4 hours, by Manly fans on this photo should tell us most of what we need to know.




.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:19 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14869
Location: On the road
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.

I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.

This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:37 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 846
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.

I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.

This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.


But I'd add there's nothing to be overly negative about. He's clearly got some talent, both in terms of the eye test and the fact he's played 20 NRL games for 2 tradionally decent clubs.

If he's realised he needs to play every week then that means we are getting a player who as you have said is approaching his physical peak, who is smart and humble enough to realise he is not gods gift (so isn't here for a holiday), and who hopefully will also have a chip on his shoulder which sets players apart.

Like has already been said, signings are a gamble, but Parcell seems a smart bet.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:47 am
Exeter Rhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6272
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.

I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.

This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.


Why does everything have to be so black and white on this forum?

If he wasn't good enough for the NRL he wouldn't have played so much for Manly last season. He's clearly good enough to be a squad player who can be relied upon on a regular basis. The NRL is not a homogenous pool of players, and like any competition there's a spectrum of talent. No-one thinks we've signed a world-beater, but instead a player who might have some attributes that suit Leeds and the game in SL, that is a step up from some of the bargain basement suggestions doing the rounds previously.

Reading between the lines it looks pretty obvious he wants a chance to develop his game in a way that doesn't suit Manly's style of play, or even the NRL in general. I'd also argue that he could well have stayed in the NRL if the circumstances had been different re: Segeyaro, who is clearly regarded as a player of much higher ability having had the chance to prove himself in the NRL (although even he wasn't wanted half-way through last season after being dumped by Penrith).

FWIW I think Parcell will probably be a useful addition to the team (perhaps in the vein of a Robbie Mears), but I just doubt that he already possesses all the attributes we need, especially concerning game-management. As has been pointed out, the deficiency in the halves is still the big question mark over the team.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:25 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1100
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.

I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.

This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.


He was one of, if not the best performers for Manly last year - he only had so few appearances due to injury.

I would suggest Leeds will be paying him significantly more than his deal was worth at Manly - money that he couldn't command in the NRL.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:14 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5516
Glass half full: even a fringe NRL hooker ought to be adequate.

Glass half empty: this wasn't the case with Beau Falloon.

I don't read too much into the whinging of Australian fans whose opinions are every bit as likely to be influenced by fury at coaches and owners as the ones on here.

Overall I'm happy with the signing and look forward to seeing how he goes - much more than I would be in seeing how Burrow goes at starting hooker.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:21 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1279
Some people are just never satisfied, this signing certainly looks more like a cuthbo, type singing that a Ben cross or falloon.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:01 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14576
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:25 am
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8406
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.


Exactly.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, C O Jones, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, malcadele, OldFart2, Seth, SRead24892, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, ThePrinter, wrencat1873 and 263 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,492,5771,89075,6014,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  