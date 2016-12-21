|
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 574
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
How? They only play in one competition together, we have won 3 WCC and they have only won 1.
A tongue in cheek comment
|
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
|
Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2868
|
William Eve wrote:
And Brisbane the year before.
I already know the answer.
Would you like to share with everyone else or are you just praying he'll fail in ANY way so you can quote this stupidly vague post and say I told you so?
You know, like you usually do.
I'd say the 500+ comments, in less than 4 hours, by Manly fans on this photo
should tell us most of what we need to know.
.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:19 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14869
Location: On the road
|
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.
I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.
This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:37 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 846
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.
I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.
This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.
But I'd add there's nothing to be overly negative about. He's clearly got some talent, both in terms of the eye test and the fact he's played 20 NRL games for 2 tradionally decent clubs.
If he's realised he needs to play every week then that means we are getting a player who as you have said is approaching his physical peak, who is smart and humble enough to realise he is not gods gift (so isn't here for a holiday), and who hopefully will also have a chip on his shoulder which sets players apart.
Like has already been said, signings are a gamble, but Parcell seems a smart bet.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:47 am
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6272
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.
I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.
This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.
Why does everything have to be so black and white on this forum?
If he wasn't good enough for the NRL he wouldn't have played so much for Manly last season. He's clearly good enough to be a squad player who can be relied upon on a regular basis. The NRL is not a homogenous pool of players, and like any competition there's a spectrum of talent. No-one thinks we've signed a world-beater, but instead a player who might have some attributes that suit Leeds and the game in SL, that is a step up from some of the bargain basement suggestions doing the rounds previously.
Reading between the lines it looks pretty obvious he wants a chance to develop his game in a way that doesn't suit Manly's style of play, or even the NRL in general. I'd also argue that he could well have stayed in the NRL if the circumstances had been different re: Segeyaro, who is clearly regarded as a player of much higher ability having had the chance to prove himself in the NRL (although even he wasn't wanted half-way through last season after being dumped by Penrith).
FWIW I think Parcell will probably be a useful addition to the team (perhaps in the vein of a Robbie Mears), but I just doubt that he already possesses all the attributes we need, especially concerning game-management. As has been pointed out, the deficiency in the halves is still the big question mark over the team.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:25 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1100
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.
I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.
This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.
He was one of, if not the best performers for Manly last year - he only had so few appearances due to injury.
I would suggest Leeds will be paying him significantly more than his deal was worth at Manly - money that he couldn't command in the NRL.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:14 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5516
|
Glass half full: even a fringe NRL hooker ought to be adequate.
Glass half empty: this wasn't the case with Beau Falloon.
I don't read too much into the whinging of Australian fans whose opinions are every bit as likely to be influenced by fury at coaches and owners as the ones on here.
Overall I'm happy with the signing and look forward to seeing how he goes - much more than I would be in seeing how Burrow goes at starting hooker.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:21 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1279
|
Some people are just never satisfied, this signing certainly looks more like a cuthbo, type singing that a Ben cross or falloon.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:01 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14576
|
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:25 am
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8406
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
Gotcha wrote:
I can't see how it says not good enough for the NRL. The lad has made an impression there, and there is certainly much worse plying a trade there week in week out. I would say it is more a case of Leeds are in desperate need, left themselves open, and have therefore probably paid over market rate. But we get what we need, so on from there. Looks very much in the Daryl Clark mould, so let's see how he goes.
Exactly.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, C O Jones, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, malcadele, OldFart2, Seth, SRead24892, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, ThePrinter, wrencat1873 and 263 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|