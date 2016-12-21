Sal Paradise wrote: What it says is he isn't good enough for the NRL and that is why he is here - nobody would swop Manly, the lifestyle, the higher standards of rugby, the higher earning potential etc. if they really were that good.



I could see Monaghan and Buderus both had achieved everything they wanted to in the game and the financial discrepancies were as not as significant.



This is a player at the peak of his physical development who has been unable to command a regular starting position - that is far more tangible than 500 Manly fans posting on a message board.

Why does everything have to be so black and white on this forum?If he wasn't good enough for the NRL he wouldn't have played so much for Manly last season. He's clearly good enough to be a squad player who can be relied upon on a regular basis. The NRL is not a homogenous pool of players, and like any competition there's a spectrum of talent. No-one thinks we've signed a world-beater, but instead a player who might have some attributes that suit Leeds and the game in SL, that is a step up from some of the bargain basement suggestions doing the rounds previously.Reading between the lines it looks pretty obvious he wants a chance to develop his game in a way that doesn't suit Manly's style of play, or even the NRL in general. I'd also argue that he could well have stayed in the NRL if the circumstances had been different re: Segeyaro, who is clearly regarded as a player of much higher ability having had the chance to prove himself in the NRL (although even he wasn't wanted half-way through last season after being dumped by Penrith).FWIW I think Parcell will probably be a useful addition to the team (perhaps in the vein of a Robbie Mears), but I just doubt that he already possesses all the attributes we need, especially concerning game-management. As has been pointed out, the deficiency in the halves is still the big question mark over the team.