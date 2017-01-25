WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:09 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Back on subject gents please.

And if folk can leave out the petty, snide baiting, that'd be great.

Absolutely :thumb:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:13 am
loiner81 wrote:
With pleasure.

So, after our improved showing against HKR and baring in mind Wigan's 50-10 thrashing by the new boys, does anyone think they might have (just slightly) over reacted to our defeat in the meaningless pre-pre season friendly on Boxing Day where we had 13 players missing?

Not at all the game v Wakey has been discussed & opinion given purely on the build up & that game/afyermath nothing since changes what happened wrt that game.
Wtt the HKR performance again opinion has been given what happens v Fev wont change that do you see the pattern?
Wigan v Leigh -Already covered.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:32 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Not at all the game v Wakey has been discussed & opinion given purely on the build up & that game/afyermath nothing since changes what happened wrt that game.
Wtt the HKR performance again opinion has been given what happens v Fev wont change that do you see the pattern?
Wigan v Leigh -Already covered.


I do see an all too familiar pattern, yes.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:14 pm
I think most people knew that it would cost £20 to get away from the missus and kids on Boxing day - small price to pay IMO if that's your bag. I haven't attended these games for many years - I am not that desperate to get away from the missus or see a game of rugby.

However the general view is the performance was below what was expected given the comments of the coach prior to the game.

Does the performance have any relevance to the 2017 season - who knows only time will answer that question
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
