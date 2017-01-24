tad rhino wrote: thought his mate tweedle dee would have backed him up by now :CLAP:thought his mate tweedle dee would have backed him up by now

I'll take a stab and guess you're suggesting me as I'm the other main positive poster on this forum. I don't really get involved in Lioner81's debates unless I have a view I want to make. I'm not part of any clique nor do know anyone who posts on here personally unlike others (I could've stood right next to you at a game for all I know)Since the new moderators have taken over on here I've tried to not get involved in long winded running battles and barring one slip I think I've been much more reserved than previous even though some other posters aim digs intended for me, So in keeping with peoples wishes to avoid those long running thread ruining battles then if I'm not really involved in the particular argument it's much better for all to not try drag me into it with insults or mocking when I'm not really involved in the first place,