RHINO-MARK wrote:

Hmmm im pretty certain calling a turd a turd is far from whinging but then you reverting to pathetic name calling because it doesn't match your all is "warm & fuzzy at Headingley & they can do no wrong approach" i shouldn't be surprised.

If you get out of those nappies & want to talk with the grown ups bring something rellevant to the table other than name calling ,dodgy bets & taking everything out of context especially wrt games YOU DIDN'T EVEN ATTEND!! Whingers?Hmmm im pretty certain calling a turd a turd is far from whinging but then you reverting to pathetic name calling because it doesn't match your all is "warm & fuzzy at Headingley & they can do no wrong approach" i shouldn't be surprised.If you get out of those nappies & want to talk with the grown ups bring something rellevant to the table other than name calling ,dodgy bets & taking everything out of context especially wrt games YOU DIDN'T EVEN ATTEND!!

Call a turd a turd by all means, but let's at least wait until there's some meaningful games or something to actually bloody moan about. Complaining about a team, missing 13 players, losing a completely meaningless pre-pre-season friendly game on Boxing Day isn't something to moan about. And no I didn't go, I didn't fancy paying £20 to watch a training session.Everything's far from warm & fuzzy at Headingley, or it wasn't last season anyway. I'm not sure where you get the idea that that's what I think, I can only imagine you read too much into what some other posters say on here which is exactly what I said earlier.... Cheers for proving my point though.Sorry you're upset by being called a whinger but you know, if the cap fits (and it probably is a cap)...