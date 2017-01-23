WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:59 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 485
ThePrinter wrote:
He did mentioned beforehand that the kids would play the 2nd half so fans did know beforehand......but considering it was Michael McIlorum's testimonial game i find it a bit poor that they wouldn't host a game and have their best team out to get as good an attendance as possible for the guy.

Never saw that so fair to point it out.
Totally agree re-2nd part of your point.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:29 pm
number 6 User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9948
ThePrinter wrote:
True and I did point out that it wasn't your strongest pack, but still an interesting score line regardless from Toronto's POV. Would be good to see them draw a SL in the Cup.

See I find this worse than any comment McDermott made. Saints and Wigan did similar and I'd rather see a team picked and played for the match, not 1 half each. Saints for example had 12 subs, that's just taking the mick and they'd be better of just organising two separate games imo.



why is it taking the mick? most fans knew before the game this would be the case! we played cas and kr with the majority of u19s/fringe squad players and radford picked the ones the he felt could cut it against the wolfpack!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:33 am
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2941
RHINO-MARK wrote:
They didn't just have their worse Season in nearly 20yrs nor did i see Wane talking up the game & going out of his way to mark it down as a game that "set the tone". :READING: :SUBMISSION:
As for comparing it's rellevant & easy to do when the excuses are flying around & some seem happy to accept the sh#* sarnie being fed.
Did Wigan have multiple injuries last year? =Yes
Were they at the very least competitive in most of their games?=Yes :IDEA:


So now you do care.

If last season was only about a few injuries you might have had have a point.
Also, you don't "set the tone" with a team missing 13 players.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:44 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 485
loiner81 wrote:
So now you do care.

If last season was only about a few injuries you might have had have a point.
Also, you don't "set the tone" with a team missing 13 players.

I care about what Leeds do the comparisons are rellevant wrt performances & the constant reminders about injuries & predominantly that was the consistent "excuse" once the season was well underway.
As for "setting the tone" that isn't selection based it's performance intent shape etc & i didn't use it the Coach did :READING:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:22 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2941
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I care about what Leeds do the comparisons are rellevant wrt performances & the constant reminders about injuries & predominantly that was the consistent "excuse" once the season was well underway.
As for "setting the tone" that isn't selection based it's performance intent shape etc & i didn't use it the Coach did :READING:


Coach talks up a pre-season friendly to help sell tickets... Shocker.

As for comparisons, if Leeds had lost 50-10 to Leigh then this forum would be in meltdown. Lead by the usual cheerleaders with you in full support.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
