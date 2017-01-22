|
Mine are that the Leigh branch of Boots has probably sold out of Kleenex.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:45 pm
By the sounds of it it was an ok Wigan side for the 1st half and then a load of kids for the 2nd.
Hull had their strong 1-7 out, a decent but not strongest set of forwards starting and only just beat Toronto 26-20.
A strong looking Wakey lost to Fev with Ormondroyd perhaps setting a record for scoring against the same team in one preseason for two different clubs.
Bradford able to get out on the pitch again went down 28-10 to Hudds.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:41 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
By the sounds of it it was an ok Wigan side for the 1st half and then a load of kids for the 2nd.
Hull had their strong 1-7 out, a decent but not strongest set of forwards starting and only just beat Toronto 26-20.
A strong looking Wakey lost to Fev with Ormondroyd perhaps setting a record for scoring against the same team in one preseason for two different clubs.
Bradford able to get out on the pitch again went down 28-10 to Hudds.
No Houghton,Ellis,Taylor,manu,mini,Connor for fc today. Toronto look far too strong for the Championship 1 and could easily finish top 2 in the Championship
2nd half fc played fringe squad players and a few U19s with 3 or 4 first choice players guiding them
A very entertaining friendly game for a change
Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:43 am
loiner81 wrote:
What are your thoughts on Leigh putting 50 past Wigan today, Mark?
My thoughts are i don't give a flying one what either team do im a Leeds Rhinos fan.
Is there a point to the ?
Either way it has no effect whatsoever on my thinking as a Leeds fan nor what i thought after last season or the Boxing Day farce.
H-T-H
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:41 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
My thoughts are i don't give a flying one what either team do im a Leeds Rhinos fan.
Is there a point to the ?
Either way it has no effect whatsoever on my thinking as a Leeds fan nor what i thought after last season or the Boxing Day farce.
H-T-H
A very well thought out and considered response, well done.
I look forward to you not comparing Leeds to any other club (win or lose) all season. Same goes for comparing our coach and players to any other club's.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:10 am
loiner81 wrote:
A very well thought out and considered response, well done.
I look forward to you not comparing Leeds to any other club (win or lose) all season. Same goes for comparing our coach and players to any other club's.
They didn't just have their worse Season in nearly 20yrs nor did i see Wane talking up the game & going out of his way to mark it down as a game that "set the tone".
As for comparing it's rellevant & easy to do when the excuses are flying around & some seem happy to accept the sh#* sarnie being fed.
Did Wigan have multiple injuries last year? =Yes
Were they at the very least competitive in most of their games?=Yes
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:10 am
number 6 wrote:
No Houghton,Ellis,Taylor,manu,mini,Connor for fc today. Toronto look far too strong for the Championship 1 and could easily finish top 2 in the Championship
True and I did point out that it wasn't your strongest pack, but still an interesting score line regardless from Toronto's POV. Would be good to see them draw a SL in the Cup.
number6 wrote:
2nd half fc played fringe squad players and a few U19s with 3 or 4 first choice players guiding them
See I find this worse than any comment McDermott made. Saints and Wigan did similar and I'd rather see a team picked and played for the match, not 1 half each. Saints for example had 12 subs, that's just taking the mick and they'd be better of just organising two separate games imo.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:29 am
ThePrinter wrote:
See I find this worse than any comment McDermott made. Saints and Wigan did similar and I'd rather see a team picked and played for the match, not 1 half each. Saints for example had 12 subs, that's just taking the mick and they'd be better of just organising two separate games imo.
Entirely at the coach's discretion, as indeed is attendance on the part of fans. I can see why a 40 min session for most of the first 17 would appeal at this stage of the campaign.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:44 am
What do folk expect from friendly, warm-up games except exactly that?
The opportunity to give all your fit players some time on the pitch.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:51 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
They didn't just have their worse Season in nearly 20yrs nor did i see Wane talking up the game:
He did mentioned beforehand that the kids would play the 2nd half so fans did know beforehand......but considering it was Michael McIlorum's testimonial game i find it a bit poor that they wouldn't host a game and have their best team out to get as good an attendance as possible for the guy.
