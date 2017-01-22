number 6 wrote: No Houghton,Ellis,Taylor,manu,mini,Connor for fc today. Toronto look far too strong for the Championship 1 and could easily finish top 2 in the Championship

number6 wrote: 2nd half fc played fringe squad players and a few U19s with 3 or 4 first choice players guiding them

True and I did point out that it wasn't your strongest pack, but still an interesting score line regardless from Toronto's POV. Would be good to see them draw a SL in the Cup.See I find this worse than any comment McDermott made. Saints and Wigan did similar and I'd rather see a team picked and played for the match, not 1 half each. Saints for example had 12 subs, that's just taking the mick and they'd be better of just organising two separate games imo.