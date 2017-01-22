ThePrinter wrote:
By the sounds of it it was an ok Wigan side for the 1st half and then a load of kids for the 2nd.
Hull had their strong 1-7 out, a decent but not strongest set of forwards starting and only just beat Toronto 26-20.
A strong looking Wakey lost to Fev with Ormondroyd perhaps setting a record for scoring against the same team in one preseason for two different clubs.
Bradford able to get out on the pitch again went down 28-10 to Hudds.
No Houghton,Ellis,Taylor,manu,mini,Connor for fc today. Toronto look far too strong for the Championship 1 and could easily finish top 2 in the Championship
2nd half fc played fringe squad players and a few U19s with 3 or 4 first choice players guiding them
A very entertaining friendly game for a change