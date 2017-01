Biff Tannen wrote: My take on the Boxing Day game (i have really left it alone because it isn't normally the be all and end all) is that after such a poor season by Leeds standards that game should have been used, infront of a healthy crowd, as a showcase of the intentions of this season. With it being more of the same clueless dredge, all it has created is more pessimism from the paying fans. I really hope Mac has something fresh up his sleeve being held back and the players come barging out of the gate at Saints on the opening day and look a real team once again, but all signs point to mediocrity and a slog of a season ahead.

I think that sums it up pretty well for me. The only thing I'd say in defence of BM and the coaching squad is that they should know where the squad are in terms of being ready and maybe they didn't want to risk some of the older players in a meaningless game. That said they should have sent a squad out who at least gave it a good go and looked like they had a collective clue.