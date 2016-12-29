WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:14 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Old Feller wrote:
I didn't go to the game but comments from people who did seem to say that there was no evidence of any stuff being worked on or even being tried.


That's true it was very poor but that still doesn't mean that the fixture isn't exactly as I described above, just that they didn't execute it.

By now anyway people should it's never the style of McDermott (or GH) to do heavy public criticism in press conferences and leave it to behind closed doors. He said after the season that he knew we had problems way more serious than they thought after the loss to HKR around Easter.....but at the time his public comments were still of staying calm and still thinking we could make the top 4.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:19 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9184
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
If he and the players have that mentality then why charge £18 to get in?
Either let people in free or make it a £10 charity game or something.


Because he and the players don't set the ticket prices. The guy even said last year that he'd prefer not to play on Boxing Day so I'm not going to act all shocked by what he said this year.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:47 am
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 424
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think people who are blaming the halves haven't played 6/7 before, numerous times they caught the ball and literally everybody else was stood still, no one made runs and no one offered themselves out the back.
It doesn't matter how good you are, if your decision is to run it yourself or pass to someone stood still, then the defence will never really be troubled.

Completely agree with this they didn't even have a basic 1 in 1 out the back option it was just going sideways or 1 up the middle.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:37 pm
Whatisup

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:23 pm
Posts: 2
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Completely agree with this they didn't even have a basic 1 in 1 out the back option it was just going sideways or 1 up the middle.



So what the hell have they been doing in training these past few months? Cutherbertson says fitness training but I didn't see much fitness on display. Wakey carved the defence to pieces...

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:41 pm
thebloodbath
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 28, 2008 1:40 pm
Posts: 9746
Location: ".........Bite the lightning.........and tell me how it tastes........."
tad rhino wrote:
i'm not sure who people defending the team think we can bring in to improve us?? yes Watkins,hall and moon are class but they need direction from half backs and that sure isn't going to happen.
parcell? we can but hope.
everyone else is either past it, a plodder or both.
going to be a long hard season


Read Ablett harping on about systems and tactics that were being worked on. We scored 6 and leaked 30.......
Ryan Bailey (11/11/83) - The Most Feared Man In Super League

The Most Feared Man In Super League (TMFMISL) * Coined by thebloodbath * Inspired by Bailey *

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 5:16 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7701
Location: SWMC Coach
It's how Wakefield scored some of those try's.

Back to the dark days of grasping at air and shirt tails from last year.

Kudos to Wakey, they realised Ablett was MIA, tasted blood in the water and mercilessly went for him. Absolute turnstyle at times.

As for working on tactics? Isn't that what the training ground is for? Looked like total strangers at times.

Sutty running it into touch, wheeling round and eyeballing a bemused Briscoe was classic "Head up the anus" play and he wasn't alone, Leeds stank the place out.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 5:22 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7701
Location: SWMC Coach
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Completely agree with this they didn't even have a basic 1 in 1 out the back option it was just going sideways or 1 up the middle.


I honestly think there's a little bit of the younger players been overawed sometime by some of the senior players and don't feel able to boss them about etc
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:44 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 424
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
I honestly think there's a little bit of the younger players been overawed sometime by some of the senior players and don't feel able to boss them about etc

They're told to listen to the senior players mate but yea i agree they certainly aren't/were'nt getting "lead" anywhere or given a structure they are comfortable with.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:55 am
Kenny236

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 51
Leeds golden era has gone just like 1970s united time to rebuild get over it
