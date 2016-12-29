|
Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 20
|
In 25 yrs of watching Leeds it was the first time I have ever left a game home or away 10 mins early! Left the ground feeling very fearful for the new season and saw nothing on display that would give me any optimism for the future,very very depressing!! Have seen more structure and cohesion at amatuer and school level in a word CRAP
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19519
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
i'm not sure who people defending the team think we can bring in to improve us?? yes Watkins,hall and moon are class but they need direction from half backs and that sure isn't going to happen.
parcell? we can but hope.
everyone else is either past it, a plodder or both.
going to be a long hard season
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25261
Location: Poodle Power!
|
lincwtw wrote:
LeedsDave, I know and accept that we put out a stronger team than Leeds, and no doubt that effected the result. But to suggest that we had a near full strength team is a bit of a stretch. We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins. Furthermore we missed some of our most important players the like of: huby, jowitt, fifita, MCB and some of our other, and in my opinion better, fringe played like annakin and Gibson.
I'm sure come the season the result will be closer, I hope it is as it will be more entertaining. It's a friendly and too much shouldn't be read into it. However a bit of acknowledgement to Wakefield instead of excuses about the team selection is deserved I feel
You forgot Miller our most lethal player last year.
Cas stuffed Hull are we to assume Hull are duffers? I know hull had a really week team out but even so they are hardly having the meltdown you lot are having.
Leeds had a golden era now they are struggling. It happened to SAints and Wigan nothing lasts forever and worse still look at the Bulls - calm down!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1006
|
tad rhino wrote:
i'm not sure who people defending the team think we can bring in to improve us?? yes Watkins,hall and moon are class but they need direction from half backs and that sure isn't going to happen.
parcell? we can but hope.
everyone else is either past it, a plodder or both.
going to be a long hard season
I think people who are blaming the halves haven't played 6/7 before, numerous times they caught the ball and literally everybody else was stood still, no one made runs and no one offered themselves out the back.
It doesn't matter how good you are, if your decision is to run it yourself or pass to someone stood still, then the defence will never really be troubled.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2011 5:24 pm
Posts: 1306
|
vastman wrote:
You forgot Miller our most lethal player last year.
Cas stuffed Hull are we to assume Hull are duffers? I know hull had a really week team out but even so they are hardly having the meltdown you lot are having.
Leeds had a golden era now they are struggling. It happened to SAints and Wigan nothing lasts forever and worse still look at the Bulls - calm down!
I know what you are saying. But my opinion is that our Halves (The Steering Wheel) are steering us into a Wall and it doesn't make for good viewing.
|
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1006
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't think most people have actually listened to his comments properly. He didn't say IT WAS a public training run or an OPPOSED training run like most have said on here. It said it's ALMOST like a public training run.....which it is and always has been. You go into that game, the first one back just working on your own stuff, you won't be concentrating in the build up on what the opposition is going to do and it's all about trying stuff rather than what the score is.
If he and the players have that mentality then why charge £18 to get in?
Either let people in free or make it a £10 charity game or something.
|
