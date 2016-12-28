I have read all the feedback on here and agree with what most have said.

Golding and Singleton were probably the only reasonable performers out there.

Ormandroyd and Baldwinson had a couple of average attempts at busting the line and Aston for me seemed the only one trying to use his brain to get something out of the team.

As for Sutcliffe if he is our answer I really am not sure what the question is.

Maybe he suits the old style LF position but is inferior to Ward and we tend to use an extra prop there anyway.

Golding could be more suited to half back and Sutcliffe to FB where I thought he was starting to impress back end of last year.

Wakefield outplayed us in every position on the park and full credit to them.

At least they came with a plan.

We had 4 or 5 sets on their line and still had no idea how to get through.

Credit to Wakefierld`s defence or our inability to conjure anything up . I`m not sure.

Whilst we played a relatively under strength side you would have thought we would have some strucure to work on as the "reserves" should be playing the same structures as the first team do anyway or so I thought.

Yes it was a friendly and we should not read too much into the result.

But effort, skill sets and as mentioned previously structure should be there no matter when you play a game of sport. We had none of it whatsoever.

As for McDermotts comments well maybe 10,000 plus supporters should sign a petition asking for a refund.

The game was billed as a challenge match not a frigging training session.

Isn`t that a form of misrepresentation and as such breaches some sort of consumer code?

Maybe when only a handful of supporters turn up next BD the penny might drop.

We were not expecting a grand final type of game we were expecting a challenge between two teams but we all got to see Leeds in training mode or is that the first of our excuses.

My worry is if that is how we train with little idea and thought. We aint going to do very well next season.

Fingers crossed we get it sorted in time.