WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

 
Post a reply

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:58 pm
Neruda User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 150
lincwtw wrote:
We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins.


All of 2 players aged 21 or under in your starting 13, alongside 11 of your first 13 going by squad numbers. With one more youngster getting decent minutes of the bench.

Leeds had 4 players aged 21 or under just in their starting line-up, along with an extremely young and/or inexperienced bench.
Of our 1-13 squad numbers, we had only 4 in the starting line up.

Wakefield deserve credit for a decent performance, but lets not pretend Wakefield didnt have a stronger team out there.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:31 am
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 49
Neruda wrote:
All of 2 players aged 21 or under in your starting 13, alongside 11 of your first 13 going by squad numbers. With one more youngster getting decent minutes of the bench.

Leeds had 4 players aged 21 or under just in their starting line-up, along with an extremely young and/or inexperienced bench.
Of our 1-13 squad numbers, we had only 4 in the starting line up.

Wakefield deserve credit for a decent performance, but lets not pretend Wakefield didnt have a stronger team out there.


If you read my last post you'll see that I openly acknowledged that Wakefield had a far more experienced team on the park than Leeds. However, I'm merely making the point that we didn't have a strong a team out as some people are making out. Judah Mazive, James batchelor, Jordan crowther and tom Johnstone are all 21 and under. So obviously we lack experience there despite how talented the youngsters are. Furthermore we had players e.g. Walker, who likely wouldn't even be first called up in times of injury. Someone touched on the squad numbers, I would suggest they mean very little as fifita (in my opinion our best forward) is in the high teens/ 20's
Leeds had the younger and more inexperienced team out. That's clear but Wakefield were no where near full strength.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:27 am
captaincaveman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 996
Location: waiting
Not really sure what else Chester could have done, he gave debuts to 5 new signings and played most of the youngsters in the squad. I suppose an argument could be made that playing Moules and Morris may have weakened Wakefield as they are not really tried at this level, but otherwise you are looking at Jowitt , Caton-Brown, Miller, Gibson, Huby and Fifita as the players to miss out, none of who would weaken the team in my opinion.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:33 pm
digger47 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2008 10:27 am
Posts: 258
I like to get out on Boxing Day and supporting my team is fine. Can't remember last one we missed so always go as many have said not expecting a spectacle and win or lose is not important. As with the Lazenby Cup just a way of looking at what we coming through. What I do expect is effort and game management from someone, it seems we will be going in rudderless again and expecting DMg to turn things round. I have seen better co-ordinated school teams than we showed and no one gave their team prospects a boost. As for Brian macs outburst take it with a pinch of salt he will be worried because we do not really have anything different to show.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:34 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3048
Location: location, location
I have read all the feedback on here and agree with what most have said.
Golding and Singleton were probably the only reasonable performers out there.
Ormandroyd and Baldwinson had a couple of average attempts at busting the line and Aston for me seemed the only one trying to use his brain to get something out of the team.
As for Sutcliffe if he is our answer I really am not sure what the question is.
Maybe he suits the old style LF position but is inferior to Ward and we tend to use an extra prop there anyway.
Golding could be more suited to half back and Sutcliffe to FB where I thought he was starting to impress back end of last year.
Wakefield outplayed us in every position on the park and full credit to them.
At least they came with a plan.
We had 4 or 5 sets on their line and still had no idea how to get through.
Credit to Wakefierld`s defence or our inability to conjure anything up . I`m not sure.
Whilst we played a relatively under strength side you would have thought we would have some strucure to work on as the "reserves" should be playing the same structures as the first team do anyway or so I thought.
Yes it was a friendly and we should not read too much into the result.
But effort, skill sets and as mentioned previously structure should be there no matter when you play a game of sport. We had none of it whatsoever.
As for McDermotts comments well maybe 10,000 plus supporters should sign a petition asking for a refund.
The game was billed as a challenge match not a frigging training session.
Isn`t that a form of misrepresentation and as such breaches some sort of consumer code?
Maybe when only a handful of supporters turn up next BD the penny might drop.
We were not expecting a grand final type of game we were expecting a challenge between two teams but we all got to see Leeds in training mode or is that the first of our excuses.
My worry is if that is how we train with little idea and thought. We aint going to do very well next season.
Fingers crossed we get it sorted in time.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:22 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 347
At least we may pull the trigger on McD early doors, when his secret contract clause kicks in. :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, chapylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, FlexWheeler, HRS Rhino, krisleeds, lionarmour87, OldFart2, ploinerrhino, rhino65, rollin thunder, Seth, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,3071,97175,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  