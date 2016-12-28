Neruda wrote: All of 2 players aged 21 or under in your starting 13, alongside 11 of your first 13 going by squad numbers. With one more youngster getting decent minutes of the bench.



Leeds had 4 players aged 21 or under just in their starting line-up, along with an extremely young and/or inexperienced bench.

Of our 1-13 squad numbers, we had only 4 in the starting line up.



Wakefield deserve credit for a decent performance, but lets not pretend Wakefield didnt have a stronger team out there.

If you read my last post you'll see that I openly acknowledged that Wakefield had a far more experienced team on the park than Leeds. However, I'm merely making the point that we didn't have a strong a team out as some people are making out. Judah Mazive, James batchelor, Jordan crowther and tom Johnstone are all 21 and under. So obviously we lack experience there despite how talented the youngsters are. Furthermore we had players e.g. Walker, who likely wouldn't even be first called up in times of injury. Someone touched on the squad numbers, I would suggest they mean very little as fifita (in my opinion our best forward) is in the high teens/ 20'sLeeds had the younger and more inexperienced team out. That's clear but Wakefield were no where near full strength.