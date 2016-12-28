Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member



Was very impressed with the following



Jordan Crowther - young lad from Wakey academy. Started at LF playing good minutes and looking strong with a few good touches and drives.



Batchelor - England academy player. - again see above. These are two very exciting young forwards who have big futures.



These were the pick of the young lads wakey fielded.



I liked the look of golding who was busy.



Be good to see fifita, hubby, miller, mason brown, Gibson added to the team we had out but was mostly pleased for our pack with a couple of young lads in with a handful of appearances in Sl getting the better of players like garbut, Delaney, singleton etc.



It is only a friendly but there was a massive lack of direction in the Leeds team. Was shocked at how clueless they were tbh. Top six 2005 - Trinity. atomic

loiner81 wrote: ...and then he put a team of kids out.



I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!

It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.



It was a lot worse than what you imagine.

I have never been so bored at a rugby match as I was in the second half, including all the other boxing day fixtures.



In 80 mins of RL Leeds only did 3 bits of skill worth watching (covering less than 1% of the game), Sutcliffe put in a boss kick, Golding and Lilly did some nice quick hands and made a half break, and Ormondroyd showed some strength to score.

These weren't really highlights, the Leeds team of 2015 would do maybe 50 bits of equal skill.



Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.



It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.



Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team. vastman

True but not true, you see if Leeds want to be genuine contenders there will be times in a season when they will have nine out but be expected to win.



Also not every one of those missing players was a pivot player vital to the team.



Fact is friendly or not if it weren't for Trinity being a bit rusty themselves you were looking at a fifty point humiliation on your own middings - not acceptable under any circumstances against a mid table local rival!



BMs comments were pathetic and he's clearly out of his depth now he can no longer depend on the team other better coaches created. Personally I hope you stick with him. True but not true, you see if Leeds want to be genuine contenders there will be times in a season when they will have nine out but be expected to win.Also not every one of those missing players was a pivot player vital to the team.Fact is friendly or not if it weren't for Trinity being a bit rusty themselves you were looking at a fifty point humiliation on your own middings - not acceptable under any circumstances against a mid table local rival!BMs comments were pathetic and he's clearly out of his depth now he can no longer depend on the team other better coaches created. Personally I hope you stick with him. SUPPORT SWAG... Biff Tannen

i fear for our chances in the Lazenby Cup game next year, in what is undoubtably our biggest shot at silverware. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! Biff Tannen

it is only following on from what was served up all 2016.Only Segeyaro could provide it and he is long gone. it is only following on from what was served up all 2016.Only Segeyaro could provide it and he is long gone. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! pep1505

LeedsDave, I know and accept that we put out a stronger team than Leeds, and no doubt that effected the result. But to suggest that we had a near full strength team is a bit of a stretch. We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins. Furthermore we missed some of our most important players the like of: huby, jowitt, fifita, MCB and some of our other, and in my opinion better, fringe played like annakin and Gibson.



I'm sure come the season the result will be closer, I hope it is as it will be more entertaining. It's a friendly and too much shouldn't be read into it. However a bit of acknowledgement to Wakefield instead of excuses about the team selection is deserved I feel LeedsDave, I know and accept that we put out a stronger team than Leeds, and no doubt that effected the result. But to suggest that we had a near full strength team is a bit of a stretch. We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins. Furthermore we missed some of our most important players the like of: huby, jowitt, fifita, MCB and some of our other, and in my opinion better, fringe played like annakin and Gibson.I'm sure come the season the result will be closer, I hope it is as it will be more entertaining. It's a friendly and too much shouldn't be read into it. However a bit of acknowledgement to Wakefield instead of excuses about the team selection is deserved I feel Biff Tannen

taking nothing away from Wakey, you should be fighting for super 8s. it looks tight at the minute, i see a top 5 who will be secure then the rest could be in any order really. And i include Leeds in that battle. taking nothing away from Wakey, you should be fighting for super 8s. it looks tight at the minute, i see a top 5 who will be secure then the rest could be in any order really. And i include Leeds in that battle. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], C O Jones, lincwtw, Piratezeek, tommy_wiseau and 118 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 172 posts • Page 17 of 18 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























