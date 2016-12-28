WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:23 am
Was very impressed with the following

Jordan Crowther - young lad from Wakey academy. Started at LF playing good minutes and looking strong with a few good touches and drives.

Batchelor - England academy player. - again see above. These are two very exciting young forwards who have big futures.

These were the pick of the young lads wakey fielded.

I liked the look of golding who was busy.

Be good to see fifita, hubby, miller, mason brown, Gibson added to the team we had out but was mostly pleased for our pack with a couple of young lads in with a handful of appearances in Sl getting the better of players like garbut, Delaney, singleton etc.

It is only a friendly but there was a massive lack of direction in the Leeds team. Was shocked at how clueless they were tbh.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:28 am
Trojan Horse wrote:
Was very impressed with the following

Jordan Crowther - young lad from Wakey academy. Started at LF playing good minutes and looking strong with a few good touches and drives.

Batchelor - England academy player. - again see above. These are two very exciting young forwards who have big futures.

These were the pick of the young lads wakey fielded.

I liked the look of golding who was busy.

Be good to see fifita, hubby, miller, mason brown, Gibson added to the team we had out but was mostly pleased for our pack with a couple of young lads in with a handful of appearances in Sl getting the better of players like garbut, Delaney, singleton etc.

It is only a friendly but there was a massive lack of direction in the Leeds team. Was shocked at how clueless they were tbh.


Thanks for the input TH..
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:54 am
loiner81 wrote:
...and then he put a team of kids out.

I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!
It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.


It was a lot worse than what you imagine.
I have never been so bored at a rugby match as I was in the second half, including all the other boxing day fixtures.

In 80 mins of RL Leeds only did 3 bits of skill worth watching (covering less than 1% of the game), Sutcliffe put in a boss kick, Golding and Lilly did some nice quick hands and made a half break, and Ormondroyd showed some strength to score.
These weren't really highlights, the Leeds team of 2015 would do maybe 50 bits of equal skill.

I went to watch it because I (like many of the nation) like watching some sport on boxing day, but if the Rhinos coach and players don't care then next year me and my family will try get tickets for the united game.

Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:49 am
Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.

It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.

Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team.

Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 am
LeedsDave wrote:
Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.

It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.

Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team.


True but not true, you see if Leeds want to be genuine contenders there will be times in a season when they will have nine out but be expected to win.

Also not every one of those missing players was a pivot player vital to the team.

Fact is friendly or not if it weren't for Trinity being a bit rusty themselves you were looking at a fifty point humiliation on your own middings - not acceptable under any circumstances against a mid table local rival!

BMs comments were pathetic and he's clearly out of his depth now he can no longer depend on the team other better coaches created. Personally I hope you stick with him.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:37 am
i fear for our chances in the Lazenby Cup game next year, in what is undoubtably our biggest shot at silverware.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:39 am
Trojan Horse wrote:
It is only a friendly but there was a massive lack of direction in the Leeds team. Was shocked at how clueless they were tbh.


it is only following on from what was served up all 2016.Only Segeyaro could provide it and he is long gone.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:35 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
it is only following on from what was served up all 2016.Only Segeyaro could provide it and he is long gone.
Sadly this is so true!

Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:37 pm
LeedsDave wrote:
[color=#FF0000][color=#FF0000]Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.

It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.

Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team.


LeedsDave, I know and accept that we put out a stronger team than Leeds, and no doubt that effected the result. But to suggest that we had a near full strength team is a bit of a stretch. We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins. Furthermore we missed some of our most important players the like of: huby, jowitt, fifita, MCB and some of our other, and in my opinion better, fringe played like annakin and Gibson.

I'm sure come the season the result will be closer, I hope it is as it will be more entertaining. It's a friendly and too much shouldn't be read into it. However a bit of acknowledgement to Wakefield instead of excuses about the team selection is deserved I feel
