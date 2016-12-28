LeedsDave wrote: [color=#FF0000][color=#FF0000]Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.



It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.



Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team.

LeedsDave, I know and accept that we put out a stronger team than Leeds, and no doubt that effected the result. But to suggest that we had a near full strength team is a bit of a stretch. We had a lot of youth in that team. Including 3 players under the the age of 21 that all played decent mins. Furthermore we missed some of our most important players the like of: huby, jowitt, fifita, MCB and some of our other, and in my opinion better, fringe played like annakin and Gibson.I'm sure come the season the result will be closer, I hope it is as it will be more entertaining. It's a friendly and too much shouldn't be read into it. However a bit of acknowledgement to Wakefield instead of excuses about the team selection is deserved I feel