LeedsDave wrote: Always going to be difficult when the opposition play a near full strength side.



It's shame we didn't create more from distance but we got over their line plenty of times which was encouraging and showed we were making opportunities at least.



Overall hard to judge really with 9 first team players absent. It's virtually a different team.

True but not true, you see if Leeds want to be genuine contenders there will be times in a season when they will have nine out but be expected to win.Also not every one of those missing players was a pivot player vital to the team.Fact is friendly or not if it weren't for Trinity being a bit rusty themselves you were looking at a fifty point humiliation on your own middings - not acceptable under any circumstances against a mid table local rival!BMs comments were pathetic and he's clearly out of his depth now he can no longer depend on the team other better coaches created. Personally I hope you stick with him.