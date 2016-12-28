loiner81 wrote: ...and then he put a team of kids out.



I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!

It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.

It was a lot worse than what you imagine.I have never been so bored at a rugby match as I was in the second half, including all the other boxing day fixtures.In 80 mins of RL Leeds only did 3 bits of skill worth watching (covering less than 1% of the game), Sutcliffe put in a boss kick, Golding and Lilly did some nice quick hands and made a half break, and Ormondroyd showed some strength to score.These weren't really highlights, the Leeds team of 2015 would do maybe 50 bits of equal skill.I went to watch it because I (like many of the nation) like watching some sport on boxing day, but if the Rhinos coach and players don't care then next year me and my family will try get tickets for the united game.