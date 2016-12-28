Was very impressed with the following



Jordan Crowther - young lad from Wakey academy. Started at LF playing good minutes and looking strong with a few good touches and drives.



Batchelor - England academy player. - again see above. These are two very exciting young forwards who have big futures.



These were the pick of the young lads wakey fielded.



I liked the look of golding who was busy.



Be good to see fifita, hubby, miller, mason brown, Gibson added to the team we had out but was mostly pleased for our pack with a couple of young lads in with a handful of appearances in Sl getting the better of players like garbut, Delaney, singleton etc.



It is only a friendly but there was a massive lack of direction in the Leeds team. Was shocked at how clueless they were tbh.