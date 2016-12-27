|
ThePrinter wrote:
Welcome to the world of sport. Performance isn't a gimme and teams and individuals have flopped on the biggest of occasions never mind a friendly.
Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.
Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.
The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:46 pm
William Eve wrote:
Coming from a guy who constantly criticises the fan base for turning up and calling them sheep etc. then your faux concern is laughable.
You ridicule people for turning up during the season then offer fake sympathy for a pre season friendly. Sorry William I see through your fake concern for others as it's clearly BS just because those people are quite heavy on slating the club right now. The club start doing well again and your opionion on fans will alter again.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:16 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
That must include the hypocrite Coach then because BEFORE the game it mattered & he refers to last years game more than once as a marker for what then occured throughout 2016.
...and then he put a team of kids out.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
T
Also you weren't there flower so can't even comprehend how bad it actually was & that's allowing for the result not mattering or that its a friendly
I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!
It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:43 pm
loiner81 wrote:
...and then he put a team of kids out.
I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!
It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.
How many of the players that turned out - can't say played - will be integral to next season - I would say the vast majority of the starting line up only Jordan-Roberts and Aston will not feature. Of the 13 it is likely at least 8 will be in the starting line up come round 1 in the subs Mullally, Walters and possibly Smith will be part of the squad. Not quite a team of kids eh?
If this is an indication of the depth of the squad then it suggests all is not well - but then a number on here have been suggesting that for a while.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:22 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
How many of the players that turned out - can't say played - will be integral to next season - I would say the vast majority of the starting line up only Jordan-Roberts and Aston will not feature. Of the 13 it is likely at least 8 will be in the starting line up come round 1 in the subs Mullally, Walters and possibly Smith will be part of the squad. Not quite a team of kids eh?
Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.
I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.
Yes they were crap, but it was half a team
If this is an indication of the depth of the squad then it suggests all is not well - but then a number on here have been suggesting that for a while.
Some have been suggesting it for about 7 years
Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:55 pm
Neruda wrote:
Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.
I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.
Yes they were crap, but it was half a team
Some have been suggesting it for about 7 years
Ward Purcell & Jjb aside given how ineffective inconsistent & pure sh*# last season the rest were it hardly instills confidence knowing what's gonna be added to yesterday either.
Looking at our best 17 as it stands we'll be lucky to get 5th/6th imo should we get 3/4 injuries we'll be lucky to get 8th.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:31 pm
William Eve wrote:
Yes, Leeds were absolutely terrible yesterday... Clueless in attack. I don't think Sutcliffe and Lilley cut the mustard for me.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:29 pm
Neruda wrote:
Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.
I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.
Yes they were crap, but it was half a team
Some have been suggesting it for about 7 years
Only one GF in the last four years perhaps they have a point
