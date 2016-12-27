William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm

Posts: 4568



ThePrinter wrote: Welcome to the world of sport. Performance isn't a gimme and teams and individuals have flopped on the biggest of occasions never mind a friendly.

Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.



Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.



The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either. Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9143

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

William Eve wrote: Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.



Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.



The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either.



Coming from a guy who constantly criticises the fan base for turning up and calling them sheep etc. then your faux concern is laughable.



You ridicule people for turning up during the season then offer fake sympathy for a pre season friendly. Sorry William I see through your fake concern for others as it's clearly BS just because those people are quite heavy on slating the club right now. The club start doing well again and your opionion on fans will alter again. Coming from a guy who constantly criticises the fan base for turning up and calling them sheep etc. then your faux concern is laughable.You ridicule people for turning up during the season then offer fake sympathy for a pre season friendly. Sorry William I see through your fake concern for others as it's clearly BS just because those people are quite heavy on slating the club right now. The club start doing well again and your opionion on fans will alter again. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 loiner81

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm

Posts: 2874

RHINO-MARK wrote: That must include the hypocrite Coach then because BEFORE the game it mattered & he refers to last years game more than once as a marker for what then occured throughout 2016.



...and then he put a team of kids out.



RHINO-MARK wrote:

Also you weren't there flower so can't even comprehend how bad it actually was & that's allowing for the result not mattering or that its a friendly Also you weren't there flower so can't even comprehend how bad it actually was & that's allowing for the result not mattering or that its a friendly



I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!

It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake. ...and then he put a team of kids out.I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake. loiner81 wrote: Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.



Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,

as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 14889

Location: On the road

loiner81 wrote: ...and then he put a team of kids out.



I'm sure it was crap, it was always going to be though as we had 10 players out and more importantly............ the season doesn't start for 2 months!

It's why I spent the morning in bed, watching TV and eating cake.



How many of the players that turned out - can't say played - will be integral to next season - I would say the vast majority of the starting line up only Jordan-Roberts and Aston will not feature. Of the 13 it is likely at least 8 will be in the starting line up come round 1 in the subs Mullally, Walters and possibly Smith will be part of the squad. Not quite a team of kids eh?



If this is an indication of the depth of the squad then it suggests all is not well - but then a number on here have been suggesting that for a while. How many of the players that turned out - can't say played - will be integral to next season - I would say the vast majority of the starting line up only Jordan-Roberts and Aston will not feature. Of the 13 it is likely at least 8 will be in the starting line up come round 1 in the subs Mullally, Walters and possibly Smith will be part of the squad. Not quite a team of kids eh?If this is an indication of the depth of the squad then it suggests all is not well - but then a number on here have been suggesting that for a while. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Neruda

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm

Posts: 149

Sal Paradise wrote: How many of the players that turned out - can't say played - will be integral to next season - I would say the vast majority of the starting line up only Jordan-Roberts and Aston will not feature. Of the 13 it is likely at least 8 will be in the starting line up come round 1 in the subs Mullally, Walters and possibly Smith will be part of the squad. Not quite a team of kids eh?



Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.



I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.



Yes they were crap, but it was half a team



If this is an indication of the depth of the squad then it suggests all is not well - but then a number on here have been suggesting that for a while.

Some have been suggesting it for about 7 years Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.Yes they were crap, but it was half a teamSome have been suggesting it for about 7 years RHINO-MARK

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 389

Neruda wrote:



I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.



Yes they were crap, but it was half a team



Some have been suggesting it for about 7 years Theres a difference between appearing for the team and being integral to the season.I would say I would expect Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Ward and JJB to all feature in the starting 13, with Ferres and Burrow on the bench. I make that 9 of the 17. Of the subs from yesterday i expect only Mullaley will feature regularly.Yes they were crap, but it was half a teamSome have been suggesting it for about 7 years

Ward Purcell & Jjb aside given how ineffective inconsistent & pure sh*# last season the rest were it hardly instills confidence knowing what's gonna be added to yesterday either.

Looking at our best 17 as it stands we'll be lucky to get 5th/6th imo should we get 3/4 injuries we'll be lucky to get 8th. Ward Purcell & Jjb aside given how ineffective inconsistent & pure sh*# last season the rest were it hardly instills confidence knowing what's gonna be added to yesterday either.Looking at our best 17 as it stands we'll be lucky to get 5th/6th imo should we get 3/4 injuries we'll be lucky to get 8th. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! Whatisup Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:23 pm

Posts: 1

William Eve wrote: Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.



Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.



The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either.



Yes, Leeds were absolutely terrible yesterday... Clueless in attack. I don't think Sutcliffe and Lilley cut the mustard for me. What the hell have they been doing in training apart from playing with themselves??? Yes, Leeds were absolutely terrible yesterday... Clueless in attack. I don't think Sutcliffe and Lilley cut the mustard for me. What the hell have they been doing in training apart from playing with themselves??? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, bentleberry, Budgiezilla, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, FoxyRhino, Jrrhino, krisleeds, Paul Hamilton, rhinos_bish, rugbyleague88, The Magic Rat, vastman and 348 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 1 ... 12 157 posts • Page 16 of 16 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,493,739 1,758 75,613 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























