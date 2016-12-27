ThePrinter wrote: Welcome to the world of sport. Performance isn't a gimme and teams and individuals have flopped on the biggest of occasions never mind a friendly.

Although your opinions sometimes act as a useful counterbalance to some of the more negative opinions on here, you may have been better off on this occasion maintaining your silence and keeping what's left of your integrity in tact, as you managed so successfully yesterday.Even those fans who are the most uncritical, who live, breath and worship the Rhinos... even they are mightily peed off with yesterday's performance rather than the result itself. These are fans who were magnificent last season, who turned up week in, week out, despite the shower of smelly brown stuff being served up and sprayed all over until Segeyaro arrived and cleaned the place up a bit.The reaction by many to that performance yesterday indicates that the fanbase aren't going to be so forgiving or supportive of the same stinky stuff (or worse) being served up in 2017. They didn't like what they saw... a window pointing directly at 2017... and they certainly weren't expecting the smell to be worse than last season either.