|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14888
Location: On the road
|
Have McDonald's got a franchise at Headingley?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9141
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Spot on post Mark L.
Once again Loiner 81 & Printer sensationally miss the point but then again because we've been successful in the past any old sh*# should be acceptable right?
As for faux outrage & a moan again completely missing the points been made especially wrt the lack of structure & hypocritical response from the Coach.
Nope not missing the points at all. Merely pointing out people on here are grown adults fully capable of making their own decisions on whether to attend the match with no gun pointed at their head. Let's be honest McDermott could've called it a training run BEFORE the match and it wouldn't have had much effect on the attendance.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2873
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Once again Loiner 81 & Printer sensationally miss the point.
Sorry but anyone who thinks yesterday's game and all previous Boxing Day matches, since the birth of summer rugby. were ever anything more than a marketing & training exercise isn't just missing the point..... they're also missing a few brain cells.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 386
|
loiner81 wrote:
Sorry but anyone who thinks yesterday's game and all previous Boxing Day matches, since the birth of summer rugby. were ever anything more than a marketing & training exercise isn't just missing the point..... they're also missing a few brain cells.
That must include the hypocrite Coach then because BEFORE the game it mattered & he refers to last years game more than once as a marker for what then occured throughout 2016.
Also you weren't there flower so can't even comprehend how bad it actually was & that's allowing for the result not mattering or that its a friendly
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 386
|
Just so we are clear no-one went yesrerday expecting a GF winning performance or a 60-0 drubbling full of free flowing International standard RL.
What was served up compared to previous years & allowing for selection pre-season & it being a friendly was 100% garbage from start to finish for every reason outlined.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9141
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Just so we are clear no-one went yesrerday expecting a GF winning performance or a 60-0 drubbling full of free flowing International standard RL.
What was served up compared to previous years & allowing for selection pre-season & it being a friendly was 100% garbage from start to finish for every reason outlined.
Welcome to the world of sport. Performance isn't a gimme and teams and individuals have flopped on the biggest of occasions never mind a friendly.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:19 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8407
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
William Eve wrote:
Those Leeds fans too young to remember the dark days of the early 80s, you're in for a treat.
.
We used to actually win Boxing Day games in the early 80's.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3163
|
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4566
|
DHM wrote:
We used to actually win Boxing Day games in the early 80's.
We did indeed.
Boxing Day 1980 lost 2-5 at home to Fev courtesy of a penalty goal to Kevin Dick for Leeds and a Steve Evans try converted by Steve Quinn for Fev. Leeds team that day was Hague, D. Smith, Wilkinson, Heselwood, Atkinson, Holmes, Dick, Harrison, Ward, Pitchford, Eccles, Carroll, Cookson... Subs: Dickinson, Dyl.
Boxing Day 1983 beat Fulham at home 30-6... Tries to Andrew Smith (2), Trevor Clark, David Creasser, Gary Moorby and Keith Rayne and three Creasser goals. Fulham try David Hull, goaled by Steve Diamond.
Boxing Day 1984 beat Cas at home 20-14... Tries to Mark Conway, David Creasser, Paul Gill and four goals to Creasser. Cas tries Ron Sigsworth, Kevin Ward and three goals by Robert Beardmore.
Boxing Day 1985 beat Dewsbury at home 28-8... Tries to Kevin Dick (2), Tony Currie, Andrew Smith and six goals from Creasser. Dewsbury try Chris Mita and two goals from Chris Vasey.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 712
|
The whole point of pre season games are to get some structure (as well as making money on this one ) sadly structure and Mac do not go together
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, captaincaveman, Emagdnim13, Emley Cat, eric35, Gotcha, illy, Itchy Arsenal, Jrrhino, Khlav Kalash, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsLurch, marathonman, ploinerrhino, RickyF1, rollin thunder, Ronnies Dad, Seth, steadygetyerboots-on, taxi4stevesmith, The Avenger, TOMCAT and 317 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|