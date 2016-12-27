WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:00 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14888
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
No, this just isn't on. It looks like the caterers weren't taking the game seriously either.
https://twitter.com/big_eric2611/status ... 9345815552

Mac out.


Have McDonald's got a franchise at Headingley?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:08 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9136
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Spot on post Mark L.
Once again Loiner 81 & Printer sensationally miss the point but then again because we've been successful in the past any old sh*# should be acceptable right?
As for faux outrage & a moan again completely missing the points been made especially wrt the lack of structure & hypocritical response from the Coach.


Nope not missing the points at all. Merely pointing out people on here are grown adults fully capable of making their own decisions on whether to attend the match with no gun pointed at their head. Let's be honest McDermott could've called it a training run BEFORE the match and it wouldn't have had much effect on the attendance.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:06 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2873
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Once again Loiner 81 & Printer sensationally miss the point.


Sorry but anyone who thinks yesterday's game and all previous Boxing Day matches, since the birth of summer rugby. were ever anything more than a marketing & training exercise isn't just missing the point..... they're also missing a few brain cells.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:13 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 386
loiner81 wrote:
Sorry but anyone who thinks yesterday's game and all previous Boxing Day matches, since the birth of summer rugby. were ever anything more than a marketing & training exercise isn't just missing the point..... they're also missing a few brain cells.

That must include the hypocrite Coach then because BEFORE the game it mattered & he refers to last years game more than once as a marker for what then occured throughout 2016.
Also you weren't there flower so can't even comprehend how bad it actually was & that's allowing for the result not mattering or that its a friendly :CRAZY: :SUBMISSION:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:24 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 386
Just so we are clear no-one went yesrerday expecting a GF winning performance or a 60-0 drubbling full of free flowing International standard RL.
What was served up compared to previous years & allowing for selection pre-season & it being a friendly was 100% garbage from start to finish for every reason outlined.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
