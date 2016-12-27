|
|
Brian Mcdermotts post match comments were disrespectful to the 10,300 crowd and to Wakefield Trinity who every year give it a go and appreciate that they are there to entertain which is what the sport is..entertainment.
If he wanted an opposed open training session then tell the sponsor who will have paid good money for the event, the club's paying the players wages, the fans paying the equivalent of £200,000 in gate receipts etc...
Trinity had such an opposed open training session at Belle Vue a couple of weeks ago v Hull KR and only charged £1 per person entry not £18.
Last season BM put out a stronger team and Rhinos lost then went on to have a very poor season ....change of tactics this year putting out a second team to hide flawes in the squad as there is a lack of depth.http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7644911
The year before in 2014 Rhinos also put out a strong team and won by 50 then went on to a win the treble....think BM is living on borrowed time in 2017.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:10 am
|
|
On the plus side, Delaney looked healthy. Evidenced by more tattoos on show and less bandages. As others have said mullalley and ormondroyd banged in. Mullalley twice got his nose through the line, the fact I am noting this as a highlight is a clue to the scale of the negative side.
Wakey looked ready to play and kear likes to get of to a flyer and hang on through the season. Leeds looked like some had bulked up but now need to get match conditioned. Keinhorst looked like a man playing In another man's body. Him at ablett and centre were awful.
As others have said the really alarming part was that Golding, Sutcliffe and lilley produced nothing in a rudderless display that matched last year. In the first half Leeds got about 4 sets on the line mainly through luck. On the first tackle of another repeat set Sutcliffe ran laterally to he corner flag which he did all game, produced the usual dummy were he does not even look right and got caught, threw a hopeful ball to briscoe before being pushed into touch before Leeds lost the ball. Utterly clueless.
Leeds have 10 to come in etc but only McGuire as a potential game manager. Based on that , Unless Leeds sign another half (which they won't) Joel moon will have to play 6 to make us even vaguely threatening.
Agree with others, pre match McD was saying we need to show some sharpness and that a flat performance last year rolled into a poor season. Yesterday was even worse and now it is just a training run.
I think fans patience will wear thin pretty quickly this year if tripe liked that gets served up in the first few rounds.
Both McD and GH will get it in the neck because with no signings and the same clueless work ball in hand it could be.grim viewing. I thought Leeds would look much sharper and coordinated, I was very much mistaken.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:13 am
|
|
Well said. If it is a training session make it £5 entry to all, the club deserve plenty of stick and so does he after producing that after 3 months of training. Time for a change for mine.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:29 am
|
|
It has been said before that a major reason for the game is the income it generates in the office season.
If that's really how the club see it and having bearing on the season, they should send the team out to play Globetrotter stuff. Entertain the crowd and keep them coming back. Sure more people would go at the thought of a 60 - 80 point game.
Out of interest, how were the young lads who came off the bench?
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:34 am
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
As usual you miss the point - the loss is irrelevant it the club taking the p1ss out of its customers after doing the same for the previous 10 months - shows the management are slow on the uptake
I'm missing the point, really? Why didn't you go Sal?
Probably for the same reason I didn't...
Because it's always been nothing more than a pre-season training session and i've got better things to do on Boxing Day.
But don't let the opportunity of a good moan and some faux outrage pass you by.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:36 am
|
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:02 pm
|
|
Nice Twitter link.
The WF3 based complainant who describes himself as a Fellow Thorper (just like Ryan Hall) is also a fan of Katie Hopkins, Nigel Farage and Stephen Yaxley Lennon (who?) as well as dodgy £3.50 chicken burgers from HQ therefore he deserves everything he gets
I'm a big fan of Twitter these days.
If it weren't for Twitter, I wouldn't have known of the meltdown experienced yesterday by one particular forum member who hasn't posted here for a while.
It's refreshing to know that he feels more comfortable expressing his views on Twitter instead.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:29 pm
|
|
I'm glad we're finally addressing the key issues that came out of yesterdays debacle
That's never chicken in that burger
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:33 pm
|
|
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm glad we're finally addressing the key issues that came out of yesterdays debacle
That's never chicken in that burger
It's Soylent Green coated in breadcrumbs and then fried.
|
