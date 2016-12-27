On the plus side, Delaney looked healthy. Evidenced by more tattoos on show and less bandages. As others have said mullalley and ormondroyd banged in. Mullalley twice got his nose through the line, the fact I am noting this as a highlight is a clue to the scale of the negative side.



Wakey looked ready to play and kear likes to get of to a flyer and hang on through the season. Leeds looked like some had bulked up but now need to get match conditioned. Keinhorst looked like a man playing In another man's body. Him at ablett and centre were awful.



As others have said the really alarming part was that Golding, Sutcliffe and lilley produced nothing in a rudderless display that matched last year. In the first half Leeds got about 4 sets on the line mainly through luck. On the first tackle of another repeat set Sutcliffe ran laterally to he corner flag which he did all game, produced the usual dummy were he does not even look right and got caught, threw a hopeful ball to briscoe before being pushed into touch before Leeds lost the ball. Utterly clueless.



Leeds have 10 to come in etc but only McGuire as a potential game manager. Based on that , Unless Leeds sign another half (which they won't) Joel moon will have to play 6 to make us even vaguely threatening.



Agree with others, pre match McD was saying we need to show some sharpness and that a flat performance last year rolled into a poor season. Yesterday was even worse and now it is just a training run.



I think fans patience will wear thin pretty quickly this year if tripe liked that gets served up in the first few rounds.



Both McD and GH will get it in the neck because with no signings and the same clueless work ball in hand it could be.grim viewing. I thought Leeds would look much sharper and coordinated, I was very much mistaken.