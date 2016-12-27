WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

 
Post a reply

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:02 am
asmadasa User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3161
Brian Mcdermotts post match comments were disrespectful to the 10,300 crowd and to Wakefield Trinity who every year give it a go and appreciate that they are there to entertain which is what the sport is..entertainment.

If he wanted an opposed open training session then tell the sponsor who will have paid good money for the event, the club's paying the players wages, the fans paying the equivalent of £200,000 in gate receipts etc...

Trinity had such an opposed open training session at Belle Vue a couple of weeks ago v Hull KR and only charged £1 per person entry not £18.

Last season BM put out a stronger team and Rhinos lost then went on to have a very poor season ....change of tactics this year putting out a second team to hide flawes in the squad as there is a lack of depth.

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7644911

The year before in 2014 Rhinos also put out a strong team and won by 50 then went on to a win the treble....think BM is living on borrowed time in 2017.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:10 am
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 641
On the plus side, Delaney looked healthy. Evidenced by more tattoos on show and less bandages. As others have said mullalley and ormondroyd banged in. Mullalley twice got his nose through the line, the fact I am noting this as a highlight is a clue to the scale of the negative side.

Wakey looked ready to play and kear likes to get of to a flyer and hang on through the season. Leeds looked like some had bulked up but now need to get match conditioned. Keinhorst looked like a man playing In another man's body. Him at ablett and centre were awful.

As others have said the really alarming part was that Golding, Sutcliffe and lilley produced nothing in a rudderless display that matched last year. In the first half Leeds got about 4 sets on the line mainly through luck. On the first tackle of another repeat set Sutcliffe ran laterally to he corner flag which he did all game, produced the usual dummy were he does not even look right and got caught, threw a hopeful ball to briscoe before being pushed into touch before Leeds lost the ball. Utterly clueless.

Leeds have 10 to come in etc but only McGuire as a potential game manager. Based on that , Unless Leeds sign another half (which they won't) Joel moon will have to play 6 to make us even vaguely threatening.

Agree with others, pre match McD was saying we need to show some sharpness and that a flat performance last year rolled into a poor season. Yesterday was even worse and now it is just a training run.

I think fans patience will wear thin pretty quickly this year if tripe liked that gets served up in the first few rounds.

Both McD and GH will get it in the neck because with no signings and the same clueless work ball in hand it could be.grim viewing. I thought Leeds would look much sharper and coordinated, I was very much mistaken.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:13 am
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 641
asmadasa wrote:
Brian Mcdermotts post match comments were disrespectful to the 10,300 crowd and to Wakefield Trinity who every year give it a go and appreciate that they are there to entertain which is what the sport is..entertainment.

If he wanted an opposed open training session then tell the sponsor who will have paid good money for the event, the club's paying the players wages, the fans paying the equivalent of £200,000 in gate receipts etc...

Trinity had such an opposed open training session at Belle Vue a couple of weeks ago v Hull KR and only charged £1 per person entry not £18.

Last season BM put out a stronger team and Rhinos lost then went on to have a very poor season ....change of tactics this year putting out a second team to hide flawes in the squad as there is a lack of depth.

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7644911

The year before in 2014 Rhinos also put out a strong team and won by 50 then went on to a win the treble....think BM is living on borrowed time in 2017.


Well said. If it is a training session make it £5 entry to all, the club deserve plenty of stick and so does he after producing that after 3 months of training. Time for a change for mine.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:29 am
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 310
It has been said before that a major reason for the game is the income it generates in the office season.

If that's really how the club see it and having bearing on the season, they should send the team out to play Globetrotter stuff. Entertain the crowd and keep them coming back. Sure more people would go at the thought of a 60 - 80 point game.

Out of interest, how were the young lads who came off the bench?

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:34 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2872
Sal Paradise wrote:
As usual you miss the point - the loss is irrelevant it the club taking the p1ss out of its customers after doing the same for the previous 10 months - shows the management are slow on the uptake


I'm missing the point, really? Why didn't you go Sal?

Probably for the same reason I didn't...
Because it's always been nothing more than a pre-season training session and i've got better things to do on Boxing Day.

But don't let the opportunity of a good moan and some faux outrage pass you by.
Last edited by loiner81 on Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:41 am, edited 1 time in total.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:36 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2872
No, this just isn't on. It looks like the caterers weren't taking the game seriously either.
https://twitter.com/big_eric2611/status ... 9345815552

Mac out.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:02 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4565
Nice Twitter link.

The WF3 based complainant who describes himself as a Fellow Thorper (just like Ryan Hall) is also a fan of Katie Hopkins, Nigel Farage and Stephen Yaxley Lennon (who?) as well as dodgy £3.50 chicken burgers from HQ therefore he deserves everything he gets 8)

I'm a big fan of Twitter these days.

If it weren't for Twitter, I wouldn't have known of the meltdown experienced yesterday by one particular forum member who hasn't posted here for a while.

It's refreshing to know that he feels more comfortable expressing his views on Twitter instead.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:29 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1619
Location: Happy Valley
loiner81 wrote:
No, this just isn't on. It looks like the caterers weren't taking the game seriously either.
https://twitter.com/big_eric2611/status ... 9345815552

Mac out.


I'm glad we're finally addressing the key issues that came out of yesterdays debacle :wink: That's never chicken in that burger :shock:

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:33 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4565
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm glad we're finally addressing the key issues that came out of yesterdays debacle :wink: That's never chicken in that burger :shock:

It's Soylent Green coated in breadcrumbs and then fried.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, ennjay, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Exabot [Bot], finglas, Gotcha, illy, Jrrhino, loiner81, Old Feller, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, Towns88, Wigg'n, Willzay and 359 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,6211,65775,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  