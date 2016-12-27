WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:46 am
RHINO-MARK
For those of you saying Mc.D is right etc & those of us who attended basically got what we deserved i refer you to his pre-match PC then the hypocritical response to the abject bilge his team produced.
Marty as an attendee of these games for years i know full well "what to expect" however what was produced should be unacceptable on every level.
Yes they are generally error ridden with the obvious cobwebs but 95% of the time they produce some reasonable RL.
As for not expecting any structure really?
Again id expect at the very least a basic structure to be produced with or without the ball this was neither & the Coach/Team deserve the pelters they get rather than the fans deserving that garbage.
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:57 am
Not saying fans got what they deserved at all. In fact charging the fans £18 is in my eyes disgraceful.

The game is what it is though. A meaningless friendly in the middle of pre-season. Every year people go and after its always negative comments. Its a mickey mouse meaningless game.
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:59 am
RHINO-MARK
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Not saying fans got what they deserved at all. In fact charging the fans £18 is in my eyes disgraceful.

The game is what it is though. A meaningless friendly in the middle of pre-season. Every year people go and after its always negative comments.

Like i said mate given 2016 & the Coaches pre-match comments i dont think it's unreasonable to expect better than what was produced.
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:16 am
Ferdy
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Not saying fans got what they deserved at all. In fact charging the fans £18 is in my eyes disgraceful.

The game is what it is though. A meaningless friendly in the middle of pre-season. Every year people go and after its always negative comments. Its a mickey mouse meaningless game.



But people pay it and go. Was there near 11000 people there. No ones forced to go.
From the comments we were dross but we were dross all last year and with the quality of recruitment wouldn't have expected anything else.
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:16 am
Gotcha
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Not saying fans got what they deserved at all. In fact charging the fans £18 is in my eyes disgraceful.

The game is what it is though. A meaningless friendly in the middle of pre-season. Every year people go and after its always negative comments. Its a mickey mouse meaningless game.


I agree with you on result, but not on performance. Getting some form of structure is what this game is all about, otherwise what's the point?

All we heard about last year was the pathetic excuses about preseason, floods, spotty, etc. Preaseason was such an excuse for those defending at all costs last year. Wouldn't that surely make this preseason all the more important?
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:46 am
Gotcha wrote:

I agree with you on result, but not on performance. Getting some form of structure is what this game is all about, otherwise what's the point?


This is it for me. Nobody expects a great performance or great rugby, but you do expect the game to be taken seriously. Pre-season games are for putting into practice what you've been training - a chance for a bit of trial and error. A chance to see how things work when put into practice....

If it's just being used as 'an opposed training session' and the coach/players see it more of a hinderance (that's certainly the impression I've got) then the club are simply using it as a money making exercise and charging £18 doesn't seem reasonable to me.
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, davetrin, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, ian.birchall, loiner81, Mable_Syrup, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, rugbyreddog, steadygetyerboots-on, STEVENM1000, Superted, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, The Riddler, vsewo, Willzay and 419 guests

