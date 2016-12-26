WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:54 pm
tad rhino User avatar
realistically its only when not if the change is made.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:15 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
tad rhino wrote:
realistically its only when not if the change is made.


Agreed, though not as a knee jerk reaction, or because he is 'a crap coach'.

Coaching, and sport in general is circular, and I always remember after Bluey leaving comments made basically saying he'd outlived his shelf life. It didn't mean he wasn't a good coach, or take away from what he had achieved with us, it was just time for a new voice.

I think the same will eventually be said of Mac, he was perfect for us for a spell, and his record attests to this and the fact that he can without a doubt be a good coach. But very few stay on for as long as him, even after success like he has enjoyed.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:22 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Agreed, though not as a knee jerk reaction, or because he is 'a crap coach'.

Coaching, and sport in general is circular, and I always remember after Bluey leaving comments made basically saying he'd outlived his shelf life. It didn't mean he wasn't a good coach, or take away from what he had achieved with us, it was just time for a new voice.

I think the same will eventually be said of Mac, he was perfect for us for a spell, and his record attests to this and the fact that he can without a doubt be a good coach. But very few stay on for as long as him, even after success like he has enjoyed.


a good and fair post, I would agree with this yes

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:04 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Agreed, though not as a knee jerk reaction, or because he is 'a crap coach'.

Coaching, and sport in general is circular, and I always remember after Bluey leaving comments made basically saying he'd outlived his shelf life. It didn't mean he wasn't a good coach, or take away from what he had achieved with us, it was just time for a new voice.

I think the same will eventually be said of Mac, he was perfect for us for a spell, and his record attests to this and the fact that he can without a doubt be a good coach. But very few stay on for as long as him, even after success like he has enjoyed.


good post.sums my feelings up and i would hazard a guess most people on here.
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:31 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
We needed to sign a decent hooker and half back to have any chance of a trophy plus a new coach , we have gambled on a hooker {left with little option) the other two we have ignored and it is blatantly obvious that leaves us in a mess .

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:07 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Is there any evidence from the club that McD is under any pressure whatsoever?

He certainly isnt going to be under any pressure for losing a friendly more than a month before season starts.

Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:54 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Will you ever hear from the club the coach is under threat - seldom

To suggest fans have paid £18 for an opposed training session cannot have gone down well with GH!!
Re: Boxing Day | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity.

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:59 am
Ferdy User avatar
I'm not the biggest McDermott fan in the world, and personally for me he has run his race at leeds and it's time for a change.
I don't really get all the stick he is getting over the Boxing Day press conference. What do you all expect him to say. It is a completely meaningless fixture it's a pre season pre season fixture, it is an opposed training session for the team. Yes people paid near 20 quid but you all knew what the fixture was before going
