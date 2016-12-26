tad rhino wrote: realistically its only when not if the change is made.

Agreed, though not as a knee jerk reaction, or because he is 'a crap coach'.Coaching, and sport in general is circular, and I always remember after Bluey leaving comments made basically saying he'd outlived his shelf life. It didn't mean he wasn't a good coach, or take away from what he had achieved with us, it was just time for a new voice.I think the same will eventually be said of Mac, he was perfect for us for a spell, and his record attests to this and the fact that he can without a doubt be a good coach. But very few stay on for as long as him, even after success like he has enjoyed.