today's game looked like only one side had done any ball skills,where as the other side looked like it had spent its pre season thus far doing nothing more than fitness drills just in case the heavy rains come and the training ground got flooded againno drama's yet as the season hasn't started,but if that had been round 1 of super league then i would have been really worried as we were crapcredit to wakey tho as they attacked really well and should have won by more,some cracking defence on show too