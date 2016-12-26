|
Mon Dec 26, 2016 1:20 pm
Mon Dec 26, 2016 1:20 pm
Twitter Latest...
@leedsrhinos an absolute embarrassment, can i have my money back?
@leedsrhinos Maybe so but we look clueless.
I see @leedsrhinos are continuing on from the rest of 2016.........absolute rubbish.
@leedsrhinos ablett is definitely not captaining the side. Time to wake up for xmas. Oops missed that as well!!
I know it's only a friendly but with the team @leedsrhinos have put out today we should be at least competing!
Wow @leedsrhinos #PrayForLeeds #GladISavedMyBrass #SameOld
Well at least it's not a nil. Glad I didn't buy a @leedsrhinos season ticket this year.
@leedsrhinos oh dear!!! Still relying on the yesteryear players
@leedsrhinos what a pile of sh** that was and a waste of #money
I love my team @leedsrhinos but I really hope there's more than this next season, my heart can't take another middle 8's
Chris Irvine @Chrisirvine 39 seconds ago
Encouraging win for Wakefield in Festive Challenge. Back to drawing board for Leeds. Rhinos 6 Trinity 30 (Johnstone hat-trick).
Att: 10,337
Mon Dec 26, 2016 1:25 pm
my main concern last year was nobody seemed to be learning from mistakes. same errors week in week out.
now approaching the new season nothing has changed. nothing has been learnt. it's a shambles.
i'm sure we'll have the usual players to return, only a friendly stuff but how anyone can approach the coming season with optimism beats me
Mon Dec 26, 2016 1:35 pm
tad rhino wrote:
my main concern last year was nobody seemed to be learning from mistakes. same errors week in week out.
now approaching the new season nothing has changed. nothing has been learnt. it's a shambles.
i'm sure we'll have the usual players to return, only a friendly stuff but how anyone can approach the coming season with optimism beats me
It's still 2016, therefore it can be swept under the 2016 carpet of excuses.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:03 pm
William Eve wrote:
It's still 2016, therefore it can be swept under the 2016 carpet of excuses.
I'm massively optimistic for th coming season, and I know what to only a friendly, but it's not looking good is it. Too many players simply not good enough anymore or never likely to be good enough, or again the coach just clueless, we simply cannot rush another full season under McDermott unless we massively improve. We have a tough start and could easily end up loosing first four games.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:22 pm
William Eve wrote:
Good turnout.
There's always a positive in any situation
And, as is the norm, you won the penalty count quite easily.
Shambolic, there wasn't a single organiser or decision maker in a Leeds shirt. Doesn't bode well for the new season!
You have been c##p since sinfeild and peacock retired they were your on field organised and were for years and rumour has it they run training sessions as well
Kenny236 wrote:
You have been c##p since sinfeild and peacock retired they were your on field organised and were for years and rumour has it they run training sessions as well
Bit late with that one aren't you ?
