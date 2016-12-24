WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - It's Donald Trump

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 12:38 am
Cronus User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6453
Location: comfortably numb
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I fondly recall one Sunday morning, back in the day, when the siren went off (obviously a malfunction or human error, probably the second) but I rushed into the room to see if there was anything on the telly, but the short time it took me to realise Armageddon wasn't happening that day, it was forever engraved in my memory.

I grew up in North Manchester, my parents' house overlooked the city from a hill about 6 miles away. I vividly recall hearing the siren going from time to time, clearly drills of some sort, but spooky as hell and a little confusing as I'd only ever heard that particularly haunting form of siren in black & white WWII movies.

I also recall at about age 7 being absolutely terrified by a news report which explained the various degrees of damage if a typical Soviet device were to detonate over Manchester.

And yet I still handled it better than Generation Snowflake handles anything. :)

Re: It's Donald Trump

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 12:36 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 82
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
I Remember the man from the "Barrats" advert informing us what to do should a nuclear bomb fall.

"Get in the bath"

"Hide under the stairs"

"Tag the dead and leave them outside"

They dont make adverts like them anymore
'aequo pede propera'

Re: It's Donald Trump

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:02 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1618
If ever there was such a war. I'd rather be outside smack bang next to the explosion. There's no way I'd want to be alive for the aftermath.

Re: It's Donald Trump

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:13 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 703
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
If ever there was such a war. I'd rather be outside smack bang next to the explosion. There's no way I'd want to be alive for the aftermath.


Yes but being from East Hull you're already familiar with ' Armagedon ' :wink:

Sorry I couldn't resist :D

Seriously though as that clever Mr Einstein pointed out

" I know no not what weapons WW3 will be fought with , but WW4 will be fought with sticks and stones "

He's right anall
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
