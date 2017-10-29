WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:38 pm
Posted by Sal Paradise on Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:38 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
There is an argument that they should if it brings benefits to the region, such as bringing/keeping international Cricket in Leeds. I’m not saying this is my opinion, but it is an argument in favour why a council may spend money helping to develop a stadium.


If Leeds lost test match cricket that would significantly impact the funds flowing into the city? Surely if you are going to do it better to invest it in a business that will employ more full time roles the whole year round and has some potential to grow. YCC is not going to get more than one test match a year.

I am not in favour of some businesses gaining competitive advantages from an investment of public money. If the council can enable access to investment funding all well and good that's a different matter
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:04 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:04 pm
Do you think Newcastle city council are wrong to spend money to bring magic weekend to Newcastle?

As long as neither Leeds Rugby or Yorkshire Cricket go bust, Leeds City Council will not actually spend anything, they are effectively a guarantor for the loan, this does occasionally backfire, such as with the building in the city centre that was to be the Hilton hotel.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:22 pm
Posted by Sal Paradise on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:22 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Do you think Newcastle city council are wrong to spend money to bring magic weekend to Newcastle?

As long as neither Leeds Rugby or Yorkshire Cricket go bust, Leeds City Council will not actually spend anything, they are effectively a guarantor for the loan, this does occasionally backfire, such as with the building in the city centre that was to be the Hilton hotel.


No I don't that is not the same thing as giving a private company an advantage by investing public funds at no interest in a business

I have no objection whatsoever as how LCC have helped in organising the funding for the stands - what I do object is some on here suggesting the council should be using public money to fund capital development for a private company just because that is the team they support.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:48 pm
Posted by lionarmour87 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:48 pm
what about the franchise system they have in USA where the organization can just upsticks and move to another city if the city they ply in doesn't build them a state of the Art stadium and "training ground" ?
