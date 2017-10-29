Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: There is an argument that they should if it brings benefits to the region, such as bringing/keeping international Cricket in Leeds. I’m not saying this is my opinion, but it is an argument in favour why a council may spend money helping to develop a stadium.

If Leeds lost test match cricket that would significantly impact the funds flowing into the city? Surely if you are going to do it better to invest it in a business that will employ more full time roles the whole year round and has some potential to grow. YCC is not going to get more than one test match a year.I am not in favour of some businesses gaining competitive advantages from an investment of public money. If the council can enable access to investment funding all well and good that's a different matter