WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stadium Redevelopment

Post a reply
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:36 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15263
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
especially when the local council isn't interested in putting funding in direct.



Youth services
Libraries
Parks, open spaces and galleries
Leisure facilities, including swimming pools and recreation centres
Social care for the elderly, children and other vulnerable members of the community
Support for the voluntary sector
Planning and building control
Refuse collection, street cleaning and other environmental issues
Maintenance of roads and bridges
Traffic management and road safety
Parking services and control
Consumer protection
Community development services
Housing, including the provision of social housing, housing strategy and advice and services for the homeless

A list of services local Councils have to fund. Most are in dire financial positions. Why should they fund a wealthy, private business? "The best run club in RL".
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:48 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5980
Location: philadelphia PA
tigertot wrote:
Youth services
Libraries
Parks, open spaces and galleries
Leisure facilities, including swimming pools and recreation centres
Social care for the elderly, children and other vulnerable members of the community
Support for the voluntary sector
Planning and building control
Refuse collection, street cleaning and other environmental issues
Maintenance of roads and bridges
Traffic management and road safety
Parking services and control
Consumer protection
Community development services
Housing, including the provision of social housing, housing strategy and advice and services for the homeless

A list of services local Councils have to fund. Most are in dire financial positions. Why should they fund a wealthy, private business? "The best run club in RL".

you're always welcome here
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:37 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15666
Location: On the road
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Leeds have been farting around for 18 years releasing artists impressions. it's only finally happening now because at last the two clubs managed to get their finances together. These things are terrifically difficult, especially when the local council isn't interested in putting funding in direct.


Why should the council put monies into private businesses especially one that has an owner that could fund the development himself if so desired?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:16 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1129
Sal Paradise wrote:
Why should the council put monies into private businesses especially one that has an owner that could fund the development himself if so desired?

There is an argument that they should if it brings benefits to the region, such as bringing/keeping international Cricket in Leeds. I’m not saying this is my opinion, but it is an argument in favour why a council may spend money helping to develop a stadium.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:38 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15263
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
lionarmour87 wrote:
you're always welcome here


Thanks, I value your approval.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:50 am
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 361
Location: Desperation Island
Sal Paradise wrote:
Why should the council put monies into private businesses

I'm not saying they should. But people who criticise Leeds for the slow pace of things shouldn't blithely compare the situation to other clubs where councils have taken much greater interest in driving or in some cases funding redevelopment.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:25 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5980
Location: philadelphia PA
tigertot wrote:
Thanks, I value your approval.

well ther's never owt much doin ower yonder is ther
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, gulfcoast_highwayman, mattsrhinos1978, nottinghamtiger, Wardy67 and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6651,84876,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM