The Ghost of '99 wrote:
especially when the local council isn't interested in putting funding in direct.
Youth services
Libraries
Parks, open spaces and galleries
Leisure facilities, including swimming pools and recreation centres
Social care for the elderly, children and other vulnerable members of the community
Support for the voluntary sector
Planning and building control
Refuse collection, street cleaning and other environmental issues
Maintenance of roads and bridges
Traffic management and road safety
Parking services and control
Consumer protection
Community development services
Housing, including the provision of social housing, housing strategy and advice and services for the homeless
A list of services local Councils have to fund. Most are in dire financial positions. Why should they fund a wealthy, private business? "The best run club in RL".