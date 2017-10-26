The Ghost of '99 wrote: especially when the local council isn't interested in putting funding in direct.

Youth servicesLibrariesParks, open spaces and galleriesLeisure facilities, including swimming pools and recreation centresSocial care for the elderly, children and other vulnerable members of the communitySupport for the voluntary sectorPlanning and building controlRefuse collection, street cleaning and other environmental issuesMaintenance of roads and bridgesTraffic management and road safetyParking services and controlConsumer protectionCommunity development servicesHousing, including the provision of social housing, housing strategy and advice and services for the homelessA list of services local Councils have to fund. Most are in dire financial positions. Why should they fund a wealthy, private business? "The best run club in RL".