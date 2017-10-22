Superted wrote: Calm down princess, it wasn't a dig at you (or anyone else for that matter).



Just saying I don't think elements of how the club are run like this are something fans should worry about, providing on field performances or admissions prices aren't impacted.

Im perfectly calm...Calm enough i dont need to call you princess,sugar,honey or any other embarrassing alpha male rubbish.If you're not worried about it thats fair enough,im not worried about it either,like you,iv got every confidence in the management,but i am interested in it,as a lot of other people seem to be. Thats why i posted asking people who are clearly interested and know more about it than me, how the deal looks for the club. If you dont know or dont give a hoot,why bother taking your time to question why others do? You must of expected that in a thread titled 'stadium redevelopment' that there would be posts in it about the fiancing of the development.It could be argued that what i asked regarding the quality of the deal for the club...Is it good,bad or risky?could very well impact the only 2 things your interested in...onfield success and admissin prices.