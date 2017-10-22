WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:47 am
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Superted wrote:
I'm not sure anyone should care how it's funded - and Indoubt anyone has enough info on the agreement to make an informed judgement anyway.

What we do know is that the group of people running our club have shown outstanding leadership of this organisation and dragged it from deaths door to being THE most successful rugby league club on the country both on and off the field by some distance.

However they have chosen to fund the stand, I have absolutely no worries and am confident they will have made the best decision for the club.

As long as the on field performances aren't impacted by it, and fans aren't forced to pay through the nose for it, nobody should really give a hoot.

Get off your high horse. Some people do care.

I wasnt in any way criticising the deal,i said i havnt got a clue about things of this nature,theres every chance GH could of played another blinder with the deal,which id be pleased to hear about and want to know about.

Im well aware of the great things the current management have done for the club,iv posted in the thread about GH that he's the best thing thats ever happened to the club imo.


Calm down princess, it wasn't a dig at you (or anyone else for that matter).

Just saying I don't think elements of how the club are run like this are something fans should worry about, providing on field performances or admissions prices aren't impacted.
the two stands getting replaced were built in the early 30s making them over 80 years old and its going to take more than 40 years to pay off under the official arrangement. So I presume by that time they be past their sell by date
40 years is not the same as 80 years, it’s half the time, so if you were to presume anything from that, you’d surely presume the stand was halfway through its life.
Superted wrote:
Calm down princess, it wasn't a dig at you (or anyone else for that matter).

Just saying I don't think elements of how the club are run like this are something fans should worry about, providing on field performances or admissions prices aren't impacted.

Im perfectly calm...Calm enough i dont need to call you princess,sugar,honey or any other embarrassing alpha male rubbish.

If you're not worried about it thats fair enough,im not worried about it either,like you,iv got every confidence in the management,but i am interested in it,as a lot of other people seem to be. Thats why i posted asking people who are clearly interested and know more about it than me, how the deal looks for the club. If you dont know or dont give a hoot,why bother taking your time to question why others do? You must of expected that in a thread titled 'stadium redevelopment' that there would be posts in it about the fiancing of the development.

It could be argued that what i asked regarding the quality of the deal for the club...Is it good,bad or risky?could very well impact the only 2 things your interested in...onfield success and admissin prices.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

