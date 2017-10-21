WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 1:30 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1100
Him wrote:
I’m sure I heard somewhere that basically L&G will own the stands until they’re paid off over 40 years. Then they become the property of Rhinos/Yorkshire.
Though I think there is facility built in for them to be paid off quicker which the Rhinos would be looking to do.

I thought it was a 42 year lease? That would suggest L&G would retain ownership after 42 years. There may be an agreement in place to extend the lease or purchase the stand at the end of that period, but I wouldn’t of thought we’d just own it automatically.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:07 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3642
When this is finished we'll be the only team with a modernized stadium that has kept their spiritual historic home, we'll be unique!
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:25 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22255
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
FlexWheeler wrote:
When this is finished we'll be the only team with a modernized stadium that has kept their spiritual historic home, we'll be unique!



No we won't. Widnes are the same.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:39 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5974
Location: philadelphia PA
we will come in for bit of flack from jealous fans saying we don't own our ground completely
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:20 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1303
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Now that the backers and a bit of info on the terms of the redevelopment have been announced,what are peoples views on things?

Im not really clued up on things of this nature. Does it mean legal&general own the stands and we'r just renting them? And if so will we ever own them?

All in all are people who know what theyr talking about happy with the structure of the deal with regards to weather its good,risky or bad for the club? Cheers


I'm not sure anyone should care how it's funded - and Indoubt anyone has enough info on the agreement to make an informed judgement anyway.

What we do know is that the group of people running our club have shown outstanding leadership of this organisation and dragged it from deaths door to being THE most successful rugby league club on the country both on and off the field by some distance.

However they have chosen to fund the stand, I have absolutely no worries and am confident they will have made the best decision for the club.

As long as the on field performances aren't impacted by it, and fans aren't forced to pay through the nose for it, nobody should really give a hoot.
Users browsing this forum: bewildered, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, bonaire, D4mo78, ducknumber1, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Khlav Kalash, lionarmour87, proper-shaped-balls, Superted, The Chair Maker, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 174 guests

