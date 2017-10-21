WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 1:30 pm
Him wrote:
I’m sure I heard somewhere that basically L&G will own the stands until they’re paid off over 40 years. Then they become the property of Rhinos/Yorkshire.
Though I think there is facility built in for them to be paid off quicker which the Rhinos would be looking to do.

I thought it was a 42 year lease? That would suggest L&G would retain ownership after 42 years. There may be an agreement in place to extend the lease or purchase the stand at the end of that period, but I wouldn’t of thought we’d just own it automatically.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:07 pm
When this is finished we'll be the only team with a modernized stadium that has kept their spiritual historic home, we'll be unique!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:25 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
When this is finished we'll be the only team with a modernized stadium that has kept their spiritual historic home, we'll be unique!



No we won't. Widnes are the same.
Who is online

