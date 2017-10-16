WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:17 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5972
Location: philadelphia PA
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppm7hisbyF0&feature=em-lss

cant wait to see the steelwork go up
cant wait to see the steelwork go up




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:31 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5504
A pity it doesn't show the North stand as well.
A pity it doesn't show the North stand as well.
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:20 pm
TheNo36
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 248
Old Feller wrote:
A pity it doesn't show the North stand as well.


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPq-Zh ... FZg/videos

It seems the Union lot have on their channel the video to keep tabs on.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:50 am
leedslad

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 10:53 pm
Posts: 26
Ref the West Stand, you’d think the club could buy the 4 Turnways houses closest to the narrowest part of the stand (behind the West Stand)… In the short term they could Let them out or allow overseas/youth players to stay there. Meanwhile they could transfer ownership of end of the gardens to the rugby club and divert the path slightly to the West.

This would give more room for a bigger terrace, mean no need to demolish the houses (just reduce the garden size). It would give the club a return on their investment (say £1m to buy the 4 houses?). They’d also own assets that could be sold on for said £1m.

Also when it came to planning, there’d be no objection from the owners of the gardens behind the stands! Wouldn’t need much extra space to give the Western terrace a rectangular footprint (rather than triangular at present).

I’m sure planning wouldn’t allow anything of the height of the Carnegie, but with a bit extra space could build a low covered modern terrace in the longer term?...

Phase 1 – buy houses (over a few years as residents sell up) and transfer part of gardens to club and redirect footpath to the West. Meanwhile Let them out/allow staff to stay.

Phase 2 – longer term rebuild terrace as required/cash allows
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:49 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5972
Location: philadelphia PA
I'm sure the club will be mindful of the western terrace , they will know the stadium with three new stands does not look completed and they haven't said the western terrace is not going to get redeveloped have they?.I should think though any work on that end will be many years in the future .
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:01 am
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5504
Details of the financial backers of the scheme have been revealed:
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/cr ... -1-8810588

& no it's not any of Caddick's companies or subsidiaries.
Details of the financial backers of the scheme have been revealed:
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/cr ... -1-8810588
& no it's not any of Caddick's companies or subsidiaries.
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:06 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5972
Location: philadelphia PA
and its going to take an awlul lot of paying off . Maybe in a few years they will remortgage and do the same with the WT
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:43 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5504
Some pics of the North Stand demolition:
https://yorkshireccc.com/news/view/6089 ... ent-latest
Some pics of the North Stand demolition:
https://yorkshireccc.com/news/view/6089 ... ent-latest
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:46 am
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 119
Now that the backers and a bit of info on the terms of the redevelopment have been announced,what are peoples views on things?

Im not really clued up on things of this nature. Does it mean legal&general own the stands and we'r just renting them? And if so will we ever own them?

All in all are people who know what theyr talking about happy with the structure of the deal with regards to weather its good,risky or bad for the club? Cheers
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:12 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13900
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Now that the backers and a bit of info on the terms of the redevelopment have been announced,what are peoples views on things?

Im not really clued up on things of this nature. Does it mean legal&general own the stands and we'r just renting them? And if so will we ever own them?

All in all are people who know what theyr talking about happy with the structure of the deal with regards to weather its good,risky or bad for the club? Cheers

I’m sure I heard somewhere that basically L&G will own the stands until they’re paid off over 40 years. Then they become the property of Rhinos/Yorkshire.
Though I think there is facility built in for them to be paid off quicker which the Rhinos would be looking to do.
