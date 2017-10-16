Ref the West Stand, you’d think the club could buy the 4 Turnways houses closest to the narrowest part of the stand (behind the West Stand)… In the short term they could Let them out or allow overseas/youth players to stay there. Meanwhile they could transfer ownership of end of the gardens to the rugby club and divert the path slightly to the West.



This would give more room for a bigger terrace, mean no need to demolish the houses (just reduce the garden size). It would give the club a return on their investment (say £1m to buy the 4 houses?). They’d also own assets that could be sold on for said £1m.



Also when it came to planning, there’d be no objection from the owners of the gardens behind the stands! Wouldn’t need much extra space to give the Western terrace a rectangular footprint (rather than triangular at present).



I’m sure planning wouldn’t allow anything of the height of the Carnegie, but with a bit extra space could build a low covered modern terrace in the longer term?...



Phase 1 – buy houses (over a few years as residents sell up) and transfer part of gardens to club and redirect footpath to the West. Meanwhile Let them out/allow staff to stay.



Phase 2 – longer term rebuild terrace as required/cash allows